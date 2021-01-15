Editorial: It's time to eliminate snow days in South Carolina

Last month, as the Northeast was bracing for its first big winter storm, and as parents, educators and soup makers the nation over were starting to weigh in on the suddenly urgent new question, the Greenville County School District did something so sensible that it’s hard to believe it came from a South Carolina school district: It killed snow days.

Snow days of course have long been the stuff of kids' dreams — those magical mornings when they wake up to find the earth blanketed in a coating of frigid fluff and classes cancelled. The problem isn't with snow days so much as with what happens after the snow day passes. Or rather, what doesn't happen.

State law requires S.C. schools to provide students with 180 days of in-class instruction each year; it also requires districts to build three make-up days into their calendars to ensure that students get all 180 days in even if snow or other emergencies force them to close the schools on regular class days. And everyone hates the makeup days.

So like a lot of education officials in the parts of the country where winter precipitation frequently interrupts the school year, officials in Greenville reasoned that since the pandemic forced them to learn to deliver education remotely and the federal government has underwritten efforts to put a Chromebook in every backpack and high-speed internet service in every home, there’s no longer any reason to cancel school just because the school buses might not be able to run safely.

That sort of thinking in snowier climes inspired the Campbell Soup Co.’s pushback campaign to “save snow days” — which we wish we were making up and which has actually resulted in some districts backing away from the idea of putting education first.

But as The Post and Courier’s Eric Connor reports, Greenville County Schools took advantage of a couple of temporary laws to leave the required make-up days off the 2021-22 school calendars it released recently. In place of those days was a note explaining that the district “will automatically operate on Attendance Plan O (eLearning) if school buildings are closed on a regular attendance day.”

Our objection to snow days isn’t that students shouldn’t be able to frolic in the snow on those rare occasions when our state is blanketed with a fluffy coating of winter precipitation. It’s that our state shouldn’t be able to cheat them out of a day of education, and that’s what happens all too frequently.

After school districts make up those first three snow days, state law allows them to "forgive" — or more accurately, steal — three missed days. And it allows the state Education Department to authorize forgiving three more days after that, and both the districts and the department routinely do that. In the 2018-19 school year, school districts statewide waived 96 missed days, and the Education Department waived another 17. If schools are closed for more than nine days, the Legislature has been known to intervene and forgive more school days.

There will always be cases where schools still need to cancel classes. You can’t very well expect students to learn and teachers to teach if there are widespread and lengthy power outages in the district, for instance. And it’s not realistic to expect remote participation when the “snow days” are actually hurricane days, necessitated by evacuations that people actually obey.

But as the Greenville schools are set to demonstrate, there’s no longer any reason to cancel classes routinely — and thus no longer any excuse for telling students it's just too inconvenient to provide them the class time state law promises.

It’s been encouraging to see all the state legislators who are so passionate about not cheating children out of their promised education that they have joined us in arguing that school districts need to allow students to attend classes in person during the pandemic rather than relegating them to online-only classes. We hope this passion for learning will extend to the snow day, and that they will pass a law that allows — or even requires — all districts to offer remote classes when they have to close the buildings for winter weather.

While those online classes are in most cases no substitute for in-person classes, they’re a whole lot better than the nothing that we’ve been giving too many students when the weather’s bad.