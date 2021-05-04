Editorial: It's time local governments return to in-person meetings, with precautions

It’s time for Charleston City Council to resume meeting in person but with added precautions that recognize the pandemic isn’t over. Council also should keep the technology that has made it more convenient for people to monitor and even participate in those meetings.
When COVID-19 arrived last spring, most local governments switched to meeting virtually, often via Zoom where council members could be seen and heard online. Since then, however, many have resumed holding in-person meetings. Charleston has remained an exception, but we’re glad to see that will soon change.
One reason Charleston has remained virtual for so long is that its council traditionally meets in a 19th century building at Broad and Meeting streets, in a historic room but also a rather intimate one. Reporter Andrew Brown notes that city officials estimated their chambers could hold only about 25 people if everyone stays at least 3 feet away from others.
Other local city and county councils meet in newer chambers that provide much more room for social distancing for everyone in attendance.
So while we support Charleston City Council’s move to resume its in-person meetings May 27, we’re also encouraged that the first several meetings will be held in different, larger venues. In fact, council for years has rotated its meeting location once a season to a different part of the city, so these new meeting sites — often in city recreational buildings and the like — compensate for those remote meetings not held in 2020 or so far this year.
But we believe it’s equally important that City Council ultimately return to meeting in City Hall, which is one of the oldest city halls in the nation that has seen continuous use. (Charleston’s was built as a bank several years before the city acquired it in 1818.) Yes, council chambers are perhaps a little cramped at times, but they also contribute to the city’s uniqueness. The building’s continued use as the seat of city government confirms that downtown remains part of a living city, not just a place for others to visit.
The trick will be to keep the best parts of virtual meetings while switching back to meeting in person. An analysis by the city’s clerk of council showed more public comments made per meeting since COVID arrived and people could attend and participate by phone or over the internet. Keeping that ease of public accessibility should remain as much a priority as keeping the in-person meetings safe — which in the near term means requiring everyone to wear masks. And both priorities apply not just for City Council meetings but also for the city’s many boards and commissions.
When the pandemic hit, we had concerns about whether online public meetings — especially those that involved public hearings — would work as well as in-person gatherings; to its credit, the city wisely took steps to provide options for people — even those without computers — to take part. That has gone a long way toward maintaining, even at times boosting, the public participation that is so vital to helping council and board members make good decisions.
Still, there is something about gathering face-to-face that improves transparency, understanding and trust. As ever more of us get vaccinated and infection rates fall, it’s time to begin gathering like that again while still allowing others to participate remotely if they so choose.