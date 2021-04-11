Editorial: It's time for Lowcountry Lowline to jump from vision to reality

For too long, the unused railroad line running through the middle of upper peninsular Charleston has been a scruffy wasteland frequented by only the hip, the homeless and the brave. There’s a promising project to turn the space into a vibrant, 1.7-mile-long linear park, and City Council should vote Tuesday to keep that vision on track by committing $250,000 to its nonprofit partner working on it.
“Tuesday appears to be the critical day to get us one foot over the start line,” said Tom Bradford, CEO of the Lowcountry Lowline.
The money would finish the final design work necessary for the project’s $4 million first phase, which includes a small park in the open space just west of King and north of Line streets, plus more modest work to create a trail from there to Mount Pleasant Street, including better lighting, signs and the crosswalks where the Lowline crosses side streets. There’s still hope to begin work on that by year’s end, but the nonprofit and city have no time to waste.
While this first phase would represent only a small fraction of the overall Lowline vision, the work would open the former railroad right of way to much more public use and give more people a greater understanding of its larger potential. That potential involves more than a landscaped path for people to walk and bike but also stormwater improvements, community events, art installations and performances and new opportunities for local merchants. On a higher level, it also represents a chance to reknit a part of urban Charleston cut apart by the 20th century construction of Interstate 26.
The $250,000 also would help the Lowline hold another community outreach effort to ensure the project respects the needs, wants and concerns of residents of nearby neighborhoods. “It also would help us get organized administratively to handle the crush of stuff that’s about to happen,” Mr. Bradford said.
While the planned first phase is modest, the overall project is anything but: One estimate pegs its total cost at roughly $40 million, more than the bike-pedestrian bridge being built across the Ashley River. And both the city and the nonprofit are taking initial steps to see whether Charleston might get significant federal funding, either from a congressional earmark, a new infrastructure bill or even a BUILD grant similar to what’s paying for most of the bike-pedestrian bridge.
Seeking that funding is a logical move, one that certainly could help the overall project get built more quickly than if it’s paid for only through public and private local dollars (city and nonprofit officials envision the nonprofit picking up about a third of the cost, with the city paying the rest). Of course, that’s not set in stone, which is one reason both parties should update their agreement on the project.
While the city acquired the abandoned railroad right of way in 2017, it has needed time to deal with lingering contamination on the land (mostly from herbicides used to keep the track clear). It also needed time to determine how the park’s construction can incorporate needed drainage improvements. Meanwhile, the Lowline has worked to flesh out its vision and build community support.
But it’s time for the next step. Our community has been awaiting progress on the Lowline for years, and while some headway certainly has been made, it hasn’t been very visible so far. We hope that changes soon.
This is a complicated project with some unanswered questions remaining — most significantly how much it will cost and where that money will come from — but even as those questions are answered, it’s important that the city and the nonprofit work together to begin creating the kind of place that’s usable and appealing to all.