Editorial: It's time for Charleston's I-526 zombie to die a final death

The costly and controversial extension of Interstate 526 from Citadel Mall to James Island has been called Charleston County's "zombie" project because of how it continues to lurch forward after so many seemingly fatal blows. Next year will give Charleston County Council a fresh chance to kill it yet again, and it's not too soon to look for a tool to do the job.

A few years ago, the decades-old project suddenly got new life after 526 opponents leaked embarrassing comments from Charleston County Councilman Elliott Summey on the project — which understandably enraged Mr. Summey and caused him to double down and help ensure it gets built.

Unfortunately, the only way he could do that was to put the county on the hook for a huge chunk of the cost, at least $300 million on a $720 million-plus project that originally was going to be built solely by the state (back when its price tag was a mere $420 million).

Among our chief problems with the project is the decision to invest precious local dollars in it instead of other, more worthwhile projects, such as improving the area's public transportation network or smaller-scale road improvements on and off Johns Island. Indeed, these may have been slow-tracked to maintain what public support exists for 526.

Yes, traffic on and off Johns Island is often congested, as are other local roads, but there are many solutions beyond the oxcarts and bikes that some 526 supporters would suggest are the only alternatives to a new, hugely expensive interstate-style highway.

It's not just that we disagree with the decision to commit so much local money; we also disagree with the deceptive manner in which that commitment was made. To revive 526, County Council had to pledge a huge chunk of its transportation sales tax dollars — even though the controversial proposed road was explicitly left off of a list of projects voters were told would be built with the half-cent sales tax they approved in 2016.

That bait-and-switch has drawn a lawsuit that promises to drag out and further increase the project's cost. Earlier this month, the Coastal Conservation League and two citizen plaintiffs appealed a lower court’s ruling to dismiss their challenge. "The county broke a contract with voters," Conservation League Executive Director Laura Cantral said. "We believe that as Charleston County citizens, residents and taxpayers, we have the right to challenge the county’s actions, and we did that in a timely manner. The residents of Charleston County deserve a government that is transparent and honest, one that follows through on its promises and that citizens can trust."

The county's best legal argument seems to be that it can spend the half-cent sales tax funds because the 2016 referendum question didn’t specifically list projects. But the ordinance did, and 526 was not among those listed. County Council even voted in July 2016 to remove it from the ordinance.

Regardless of what the courts ultimately rule, there's a larger idea here that should not be overlooked: Anytime local officials commit such an enormous amount of money, they should seek and attain a broad consensus. If that's not possible, it's a strong indication that the project should be pushed down the list in favor of others more capable of garnering wide support.

The S.C. Department of Transportation has identified three alternatives for the project among 39 possibilities and soon will seek public feedback. Only after it gets that feedback will the agency come up with a new price tag. It very likely will be higher, possibly much higher, than the years-old $720 million figure and certainly promises to roil the zombie project debate even more — unless County Council with its new members finally puts a stop to it.