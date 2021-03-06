Editorial: It's been a frustrating, painful year. Take hope: It's almost over.

Around this time a year ago, COVID-19 had completed its short trip from the back of our news pages to the forefront of our suddenly altered daily lives. On March 6, 2020, South Carolina reported its first two cases; a week later, the governor declared a state of emergency that’s still in effect.

There’s a profound duality to this anniversary. It’s certainly a time to reflect on our losses, including more than 7,500 lives in our state and more than 500,000 in our nation. Despite all our advanced medical resources and only 4% of the global population, our country has suffered a staggering 20% of all COVID-19 deaths. Most of those who survived lost friends, acquaintances or loved ones — or at least lost the rhythm of their prior lives as so many schools, businesses and public places shut down. Some still suffer from the lingering effects of the virus.

But this also is a time for hope. We have at least three vaccines already approved and being distributed that could ensure most of us are vaccinated by May. South Carolina expects to get its largest allocation of vaccines this week, and more people will be eligible for shots. It’s no surprise, then, that people increasingly are asking why we aren’t doing more to celebrate this incredibly significant achievement, one that holds the tantalizing promise of returning us to normalcy, or at least whatever our new normal will be.

Maybe our joy remains muted because we know we still have work to do getting vaccinated and remaining cautious to minimize the numbers who catch the virus before they can get their shot. This work is expected to continue at least through May.

And maybe it also is because even with the vaccines’ success, there’s a realization among many that it didn’t have to get this bad. The Atlantic magazine recently cited five mistakes we’ve made (and continue to make) with the pandemic. They mostly revolve around uneven and unfortunate messaging from our elected officials, public health leaders and others, especially as their words filtered through our increasingly fragmented news and social media.

Some prioritized safety; others prioritized minimizing changes in their own lives. Neither view was necessarily wrong, but important nuances often got lost along the way.

“The top-down messaging is not the only problem. The scolding, the strictness, the inability to discuss trade-offs, and the accusations of not caring about people dying not only have an enthusiastic audience, but portions of the public engage in these behaviors themselves,” author Zeynep Tufekci wrote. “Maybe that’s partly because proclaiming the importance of individual actions makes us feel as if we are in the driver’s seat, despite all the uncertainty.”

Jacob Steere-Williams, a College of Charleston history professor who specializes in pandemics, knows our collective response during the past year will be studied for years to come. “I always tell my students, we experience pandemics as individuals on the ground level. We’re just stuck in the ... forest. And in the pandemic, it’s a jungle, because you don’t know which way to go,” he told reporter Thad Moore. “But as a scholar of pandemics, it’s almost as if you’re above, you have an aerial view. And you can see where people are, where they’re running in the wrong direction... . But you’re unable to make any change. That’s the hard part.”

Meanwhile, we hope not only for a full recovery but ultimately for the intelligence and open-mindedness to learn from the events of the past, largely lost year. Those lessons go beyond public health; they extend to life’s fragility, our interdependence and the value of empathy, reason and understanding.

We share the view of Lawrence Garbuz of New Rochelle, New York, once dubbed “Patient Zero.” In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, he talked about what his year was like and how therapeutic it is to talk to and listen to others. “I think that we will get through this whole pandemic when we listen more than we speak.’’

It’s OK to dream about the end of the pandemic. But keep following the recommended safety guidelines, and get your vaccination as soon as you can. That’s the best way to help bring this tough, painful chapter of our lives to a merciful close.