Why do most people know about Paul Revere but not about Jane Black Thomas? Well, Paul Revere was the subject of a memorable poem written about his heroic midnight horseback ride through Boston’s streets to warn Patriots there about the arrival of the British. Alas, no poem recounts how Mrs. Thomas rode bareback some 60 miles between the town of Ninety-Six and Spartanburg to warn Patriots there about an impending British attack at Cedar Spring. Too bad, because her warning led to a successful Patriot ambush instead.
This is but one of South Carolina’s countless Revolutionary War stories just waiting to be shared with a broader audience. Thankfully, there appears to be more energy than ever to bring these stories — and a hugely significant slice of the state’s history — to light.
One example is the recent formation of the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial (250 years) Commission, which will take a lead role in planning the state’s celebrations as anniversaries of specific battles and significant events that will continue through 2032. Another example is the bipartisan support for the proposed Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act. If passed by Congress, it would help preserve and showcase important Revolutionary War sites in both North and South Carolina with a new trail linking those sites.
The final example is a similar trail already being pieced together in South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster has been supportive, and the American Battlefield Trust, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust and the National Park Service are joining hands. Doug Bostick, executive director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, noted the nonprofit has raised and spent $8 million in recent years to buy all or parts of 14 battlefields — among 69 Revolutionary battlefields eventually expected to be incorporated into the Liberty Trail.
This anniversary effort promises to be different because of more emphasis to tell the stories of not just British and Patriot soldiers, but also of African Americans, free and enslaved who fought on both sides, as well as of women, Native Americans and the many residents who simply wanted to be left alone.
But the upcoming anniversaries will be similar because local residents and local governments will play an important role. While the pending state and federal initiatives are certainly encouraging, they won’t do it alone.
The state’s Sestercentennial Commission doesn’t view itself as a top-down organization, chairman Charles Baxley said. “It is our sincere hope that local governments and local groups of individuals who care about the history of the country and of the state will get together and form local groups to do things that appropriately honor and commemorate the stories and make these sites available on the local level,” he said.
Fortunately, there’s a role for most everyone in the state. The Revolutionary War touched on all of South Carolina’s 46 counties, from the mountains to the sea. Mr. Bostick said many counties do not have thorough surveys of their potential historical sites. We hope that will change, and a main legacy of all these new trails and anniversaries will be identifying some of South Carolina’s historical sites that have been lost to time.
“Our goal is not to shoot off fireworks but to find these stories and tell these stories and find and protect and interpret these sacred grounds where the world changed,” Mr. Baxley said.
It’s a goal all of us should share.