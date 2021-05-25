Editorial: It’s time for SC House to declare victory on Santee Cooper reform

In the first two and a half years after Santee Cooper pulled the plug on the overbudget, over-deadline nuclear reactors it was building with the now-defunct SCE&G, the only “solution” the Legislature showed much interest in was selling the state-owned utility. That turned out not to be much of a solution, and there was never much appetite for it.

Finally, 15 months ago, as problems mounted with NextEra Energy’s purchase bid and Santee Cooper reached a settlement in a lawsuit that had threatened its very existence, House leaders started talking about reform.

In an op-ed in The Post and Courier, House Speaker Jay Lucas announced a plan to renegotiate the NextEra bid while also undertaking the “immediate, substantial and total reform of the Santee Cooper corporate structure and operations.”

Maybe he really was holding out hope for a sale, but it was easy to see that coupling as a negotiating ploy to get the Senate to come to the table on reform. If so, it was a brilliant move.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Lucas, two other House leaders and three Senate leaders will meet in Columbia to try to reach a compromise on competing reform plans.

Actually, competing is a bit of an overstatement, because the two measures are much more alike than different. Both the House- and the Senate-passed versions of H.3194 give independent state regulators the authority to sign off on some of the Santee Cooper board’s decisions; require more transparency; and give ratepayers a chance to complain about rate hikes. Both hang their hats on requiring Public Service Commission approval of the utility’s long-term energy plans, which determine how the utility can spend money, which should be the main driver of customers' utility bills.

Some details differ, but Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith told the House earlier this month that no matter how the details are worked out, the result would be accountability, transparency and oversight that the utility hasn’t had in years.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The other thing the bills have in common is the important things they don’t do: Neither version restores the power the governor had until 2005 to hold board members accountable for their decisions by removing them for any reason, although language in the House bill does increase the limited reasons he could fire them. And neither prohibits Santee Cooper from continuing to write restrictions in its bond issues that make it financially prohibitive to let the Public Service Commission regulate rates in the future.

In fact, the only significant difference is that the House plan creates a legislative panel to vet any bids that might one day come in from anybody who wants to purchase Santee Cooper. Mr. Smith said the provision would ensure that there’s a public process instead of behind-the-scenes negotiations if another offer ever emerges.

The committee probably wouldn’t do any harm. It would shortcut the regular legislative process if a new bid is received, but that strikes us as an attempt to bind a future Legislature, which likely would run into constitutional problems. No, the problem with the committee is that the Senate is opposed to it. And not just a handful of Santee Cooper’s friends in the Senate; senators voted by an overwhelming 36-8 not to take new bids.

We consider at-will removal of board members the most straightforward way to ensure better decisions by the board, and PSC regulation the most straightforward way to keep rates under control. But we recognize that the rest of the reforms in the legislation will be a tremendous improvement.

House members should recognize the same thing. Their work has pushed the Senate to agree to significant reforms. Rather than holding out so they can say they kept the possibility of a sale alive, they need to declare victory and go home.