Take a lesson from Florence, the weak, slow-moving hurricane that dumped more than 30 inches of rain on parts of the Carolinas last year, causing 52 deaths and about $24 billion in damages. Sometimes it’s not the wind or storm surge but freshwater flooding that causes the most damage. (Remember Harvey over Houston in 2017?)
Or take a lesson from Michael, just a tropical depression three days before growing into a Category 5 monster that killed 16 people and devastated Mexico Beach, Florida, a month later. Conditions can change fast, and hurricane paths are hard to predict.
And keep in mind that last year’s hurricane season was forecast to be near average, or slightly below average — just like this year’s. That means 12-14 tropical cyclones, 5-7 hurricanes and 2-4 major hurricanes, with up to four hurricanes making landfall along the East Coast.
So have a plan, gear up and be ready to bail out if necessary. Everyone needs an evacuation plan at some point, but according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, only about half of Lowcountry residents have one.
Secure your family first, pets included. Make sure everyone knows what to do and where to go. Having a backup plan in case something goes wrong can be crucial.
At the very least, pack a “go” bag and know your evacuation route. Review an official evacuation map and pick your path and a backup route.
If you’re the board-up-and-wait-until-the-last-minute type, check your supplies and make sure your vehicle is fueled and in good working order. Don’t depend entirely on cellphones for information and navigation, but do remember to bring a charger.
Charleston County’s hurricane guide can be found at www.charlestoncounty.org. FEMA has plans for business owners at fema.gov. The Post and Courier’s hurricane guide is at www.postandcourier.com/hurricane-guide/.
Inland residents aren’t immune from flooding dangers, as Hurricane Florence demonstrated. Flooding from extreme rainfall can overflow rivers and streams, breach dams and inundate evacuation routes. So know your local risks.
Update your insurance if necessary. Most flood policies require a 30-day waiting period so the time to act is now.
Though hurricane season didn’t officially begin until June 1, tropical storm Andrea became the first named storm on May 20, marking the fifth time in the past five years that a named storm has spun up early. So get ready for Barry, Chantal and Dorian, and make sure you’re set to weather — or dodge — Erin, Fernand and Gabrielle. And hope that we’re able to avoid Tanya, Van and Wendy altogether.