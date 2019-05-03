Iran faces an intensifying conflict between the governing elite with their militant objectives and the needs of its economy and population because of tightening U.S. economic sanctions. The sanctions are cutting off Iranian oil sales and blocking other economic activity needed to supply jobs, food and medicine.
The conflict is not likely to lead to a successful public uprising against an effectively oppressive ruling class. But it may cause the elite, backs to the wall, to believe that they have nothing to lose by attacking the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf or closing the Gulf to oil exports from other countries, and by resuming efforts to make nuclear weapons. It is estimated that Iran could achieve a nuclear weapons “breakout” in about 12 months if it throws out international inspectors.
So the latest turn in U.S. relations with Iran could have dangerous consequences but, really, Iranian behavior leaves few choices. If Iran had curbed missile tests and its intervention in the Middle East at the same time that it agreed to the 2015 nuclear deal, it is unlikely that it would today face new U.S. sanctions.
Last fall the United States, dissatisfied with Iran’s behavior, slapped sanctions on most of the country’s oil exports with exceptions for China, India and several other countries dependent on Iranian oil. On Thursday, Washington imposed sanctions on those sales as well after making arrangements for Iran’s customers to have alternative sources of supply.
At this time last year, Iran was exporting 2.5 million barrels a day of oil, responsible for about 60 percent of the nation’s foreign earnings. The recent number is half that, and the new sanctions are likely to painfully reduce that figure to under 500,000 barrels a day.
Iran’s leaders are nevertheless committed to nothing less than a world revolution. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard, their main tool for advancing the revolution by maintaining discipline and suppressing dissent, has become the most powerful political actor in Iran.
The Revolutionary Guard, designated a terrorist organization by the Trump administration last month, controls a large share of Iran’s economy and is in charge of its supposedly peaceful nuclear program and its obviously warlike missile program.
Through the Revolutionary Guard and its supply of missiles to the potent Lebanese militia Hezbollah, and through the use of terror techniques to attack U.S. forces in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and elsewhere, Iran has been effectively at war with the United States and Israel for four decades. The mission of the Revolutionary Guard’s Jerusalem (Quds) force is to return Jerusalem to Muslim rule.
Successful suppression of a series of large popular uprisings in Iran over the past decade makes it clear that the regime has the power to sustain the clerical rule that is embodied in its constitution. So Iran is unlikely to change its fundamental objectives in response to external pressure.
But similar economic sanctions invoked by the Obama administration did persuade the Iranian elite to negotiate a deal readmitting international inspectors to verify the reduced size and alleged peaceful uses of its nuclear enrichment programs. That deal is still widely read as creating no more than a pause in Iran’s nuclear weapons efforts, not ending them. Recent studies have suggested that as restrictions are lifted in about 10 years, Iran’s breakout capability will be reduced to a matter of weeks.
The Trump administration has proposed talks with Iran that have been rejected by the hardliners whose influence has grown as sanctions have been reimposed. But the same logic that led to the 2015 nuclear deal— Iran’s need for economic growth to satisfy a young and restless population — could lead sooner or later to new talks on revising the nuclear agreement and ending missile tests. That might become just one more temporary pause in Iran’s ambitions, but it would be better than open warfare.