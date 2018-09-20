There are at least four major routes into and out of Myrtle Beach. Most of them flooded in the wake of Hurricane Florence. That’s a tremendous challenge for relief efforts and a safety concern for the people stuck in the area after the storm.
So it’s not surprising that U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., cited Florence as the latest reason to build the perpetually stalled and highly controversial Interstate 73.
“We need some infrastructure, we need it terribly, we need it 50 years ago, and it’s ridiculous we’re trying to do it right now (with sandbags),” he told The Post and Courier this week.
But building another road, particularly one as expensive and redundant as I-73, wouldn’t help this particular situation very much.
For one thing, I-73 would be just as likely as any other road to flood. Indeed, the nearest interstate — I-95 — flooded in parts. So did I-40 in North Carolina. Interstates, despite their names, aren’t very different from any other road, at least in their capacity to repel floodwaters.
And building I-73, which would connect I-95 to Myrtle Beach as part of a long-planned new corridor between Michigan and the Grand Strand, would be among the most expensive road projects ever constructed in South Carolina.
Estimates vary, but some suggest the interstate would cost as much as $2.8 billion in local, state and federal dollars. That’s an unthinkable burden when we already struggle to afford to maintain South Carolina’s existing road network.
I-73 would also cross a tremendous amount of sensitive wetland habitat and could devastate small communities along existing routes that are fighting fierce economic headwinds.
The most egregious detail, however, is the fact that I-73 would run alongside existing roads that could easily be improved to handle additional traffic capacity.
Highway 501, for example, runs parallel to the planned I-73 route just a few miles to the south. It’s a four-lane road with very few stoplights. It stretches almost the entire way from I-95 to Myrtle Beach, and despite congestion in some places, is effectively an expressway.
It just doesn’t meet federal officials’ technical definition of that term.
It would be entirely possible, as the Coastal Conservation League has long suggested, to upgrade Highway 501 and S.C. Highway 38 to full expressway status for about $230 million. That would be a far more sensible approach than building a new six-lane interstate.
Grand Strand area officials say they need I-73 to handle an emergency evacuation during tourist season, a familiar argument here in the Lowcountry in favor of the long-stalled I-526 completion project. But state officials are well prepared to handle evacuations, having extensively studied procedures after the Hurricane Floyd debacle in 1999.
It’s possible that one day the population of the Myrtle Beach area and expanded visitor traffic to South Carolina’s most popular tourist destination will make I-73 a necessity. But for now, it’s much more fiscally and environmentally responsible to upgrade existing road capacity.