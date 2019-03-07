It may not be a cure-all, but telemedicine offers a promising way to connect rural South Carolina residents with medical professionals miles away. So it’s encouraging that the state has invested in expanding telemedicine’s reach.
But closing the remaining gaps will also require boosting internet access in parts of South Carolina. Doing so would offer other benefits far beyond improved access to health care.
Telemedicine allows patients to have virtual visits with doctors and other medical professionals via video conferencing and other tools. Those tools work effectively only with a decent internet connection, however.
And according to a recent report from The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman, just over 1 in 10 South Carolina residents — and 1 in 4 of the state’s rural residents — lack a good internet connection at home.
In other words, many of the people who stand to benefit the most from telemedicine’s potential can’t take advantage of it.
That’s of particular concern, for example, for people who struggle with opioid addiction and might not be able to get to a treatment center to meet with a medical professional.
It also means people with mental illnesses might have a harder time connecting with psychiatrists. Or people suffering a stroke might have to wait longer for a potentially lifesaving review by a specialist.
And again, high-quality, reliable internet access isn’t just a concern for telemedicine.
It’s also important for educational and work-related needs. It’s a crucial prerequisite for bringing economic development to parts of South Carolina that are still struggling to benefit from the state’s impressive jobs growth.
For better or for worse, a good internet connection is essential to fully participating in modern society.
There are a lot of ways South Carolina could expand quality internet access in rural areas. One of the more straightforward would be retrofitting and in some cases relocating about 700 SCETV towers that once broadcast educational programming to state schools but are now obsolete.
The towers are built to withstand hurricanes, have a broadcast radius of up to 5 miles and are reportedly easy to move, making them an ideal way to dramatically boost internet access at minimal cost.
That idea was proposed last summer, according to a Post and Courier report. It’s worth seriously exploring.
Taking full advantage of telemedicine’s potential to make rural South Carolina residents healthier by giving them access to medical professionals in other parts of the state depends on access to good internet connections.
So does much of the rest of the state’s future.