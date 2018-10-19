Downtown Charleston has more than a dozen city-operated parking garages, more than 1,600 metered parking spaces and countless miles of on-street parking in residential zones. There’s also a relatively new park-and-ride lot on the Upper Peninsula and tentative plans to establish a similar option in West Ashley.
But that still might not be enough.
According to a survey conducted as part of the city’s ongoing parking study — the first of its kind in two decades — almost everyone who visits or works on the peninsula drives there. Most workers who live elsewhere — about 90 percent — drive alone.
Only a little over 10 percent of those traveling to the Charleston peninsula get there on foot, by bike or by bus.
Everyone else drives or shares a ride. That’s a lot of cars.
Of course, it would likely prove problematic to significantly increase the amount of parking on the peninsula. Much of Charleston’s charm comes from the fact that the historic parts of the city were built before cars.
That means walkable neighborhoods, vibrant streetscapes, human-scaled development and a notable absence of the asphalt surface lots that characterize the city’s suburbs.
Tearing up the city’s traditional neighborhoods to add more car storage might make it easier for people to find parking, but there would be less of a reason for them to visit the peninsula in the first place.
And just because most people get to the Charleston peninsula by car now doesn’t necessarily mean that’s how they would prefer to get there, or that they wouldn’t at least be open-minded about alternatives.
More than half of survey respondents said they would be open to regularly using public transit, for example. More than 30 percent said they would ride a bicycle. More than 20 percent said they would walk. About the same number said they would consider carpooling.
All of those options already exist, of course. But all of them could be improved.
For one thing, there’s still no safe way to get from West Ashley or James Island to downtown Charleston on foot or by bicycle. There hasn’t been for many years. Remedying those gaps should be a top priority before investing in more parking on the peninsula.
It’s a good bit easier to get to the peninsula by bus, but some would-be riders are turned off by lengthy gaps between buses — as long as an hour or more on some routes — and the inconvenience of getting to the nearest bus stop, which might be a mile or more away, among other challenges.
A planned bus rapid transit system between Summerville and the Charleston peninsula will add a more enticing option for those interested in switching to public transportation. We need to figure out how to make the rest of the bus system more attractive as well.
But for the vast majority of people who said they would be open to getting to the peninsula without a car, next week is a perfect time to walk the walk, so to speak.
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is sponsoring the LowGoTober challenge Monday through Friday. Participants who download the Lowcountry Go app or visit lowcountrygo.com can track up to two bus, bike, walking, telecommuting or carpooling trips per day and be entered to win prizes.
The app and website can help connect commuters with alternative ways to get around town year-round, but next week offers the chance to win gift cards to local restaurants, free bus passes and gas cards while saving some money on car-related expenses — like parking.
Realistically, most people traveling to the peninsula are going to keep driving there for the foreseeable future. That’s why the city’s parking study is important. But if you’ve thought about trying something different, next week is a good time to give it a shot.