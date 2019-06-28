In a decision many will view with dismay, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the political branches of American government it is up to them, not the federal courts, to solve the problem of extreme political gerrymandering. We agree that the problem belongs in the political sphere, but acknowledge that is no comfort to voters harmed by the extreme cases before the court.
We call on South Carolina to join a growing list of states that are creating independent commissions to create voting districts after each decennial census. The models for such commissions vary, and they cannot answer every political question to everyone’s satisfaction.
But resolving these questions via a commission is more democratic than relying on the judgment of nine unelected justices.
Over a passionate dissent by Justice Elena Kagan, the court’s five conservative justices led by Chief Justice John Roberts held that there is no clear Constitutional standard for judging where to place a bright line between “fair” and “unfair” political districts created by state legislatures, provided they do not directly violate the Voting Rights Act and other individual protections.
The court dismissed lower court rulings against an extreme case of anti-Republican gerrymandering in Maryland and a parallel case of extreme anti-Democratic redistricting in North Carolina. Justice Roberts did not condone the political outcomes in either case and agreed that partisan gerrymandering is a problem for democracy.
But he said the problem is essentially a political one and called on the states and Congress to consider how to address it. The House earlier this year passed an election reform bill that would require states to have independent redistricting bodies.
Justice Kagan disagreed with Justice Roberts, arguing that the problem belonged in the courts and that they could deal competently with it by methods used in the North Carolina case. In brief, the district court hearing that case hired consultants to draw every conceivable set of voting district lines that were compatible with North Carolina’s own criteria for creating them. It then found that the actual districts drawn by the state legislature were extreme outliers, and so could be dismissed as excessively partisan.
But Justice Roberts persuasively argued that such an approach would still leave the courts to make essentially political judgments about where to draw a line between acceptable and unacceptable district maps. He pointed out that state redistricting laws vary, and those differences could lead to inconsistent court rulings.
The Roberts decision will be a disappointment to those rightly concerned with the erosion of democracy represented by extremely partisan district maps that to most observers unfairly favor one political party over another.
We urge giving the job of redistricting to bipartisan commissions independent of state legislatures.