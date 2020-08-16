Editorial: Increase sunlight on Chinese companies

A Trump administration working group on financial markets has proposed that the Securities and Exchange Commission return to its old policy of requiring firms listed on U.S. financial markets to follow American accounting principles. The recommendation follows bipartisan support in Congress for such a move.
This sensible proposal is aimed mainly at Chinese firms that The Wall Street Journal says are forbidden by Chinese law from following the rules of overseas security regulators unless they get the approval of Chinese authorities. The purpose of the Chinese law can only be surmised, but one can guess is that it’s meant to obscure the degree of Chinese government support for independent companies.
Such support is permitted under World Trade Organization rules only for developing nations, which China absurdly still claims to be. But it is difficult to get the WTO to change China’s status for various reasons, including the fact that China has developed a lot of influence around the world and more than two-thirds of the the 164 WTO member nations call themselves developing. Major changes at the WTO require unanimity.
A deliberate opaqueness is widely suspected in Chinese financial data, an opaqueness meant to hide the hand of its government while burnishing the nation’s economic reputation.
For example, when the Securities and Exchange Commission asked for internal working papers of Chinese corporations seeking registration and market listing in the United States, it was told by the Chinese government that the documents were state secrets.
As a result, it has been nearly impossible to verify that these Chinese firms follow American accounting principles. Nevertheless, the SEC has prosecuted dozens of alleged violations by Chinese companies traded in the United States.
The Chinese government predictably had a strong reaction when the proposed rule change first surfaced in administration discussions in May, warning that it could adversely affect the profits of U.S. financial firms because Chinese firms would go elsewhere to be listed.
Announcing the finding of the working group, which he chaired, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “The recommendations outlined in the report will increase investor protection and level the playing field for all companies listed on U.S. exchanges.”
The report acknowledged that Chinese firms could list themselves in other countries with more lax accounting rules and continue to present a risk to investors. The remedy for that is continued efforts by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to negotiate better standards with our major trading partners.
Legislative proposals in Congress designed to address the issue appear to be close to passage. In May, the Senate unanimously passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, sponsored by Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. It would require the SEC to prohibit the trading of the securities of listed companies that retain an auditor whose reports cannot be investigated completely, as well as prohibit trading of such securities on an over-the-counter market. Similar legislation has passed the House.
The move to require Chinese and other foreign firms to follow American accounting rules is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to limit China’s exploitation of WTO rules, including efforts to prevent Chinese firms suspected of being linked to Chinese intelligence services, such as TikTok and Huawei, from doing business in the United States.
The efforts have created more friction with China, but they are sensible measures to protect this nation and its economy from further Chinese inroads.