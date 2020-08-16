Editorial: Increase sunlight on Chinese companies

In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust the U.S. and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. A Trump administration working group has proposed that the Securities and Exchange Commission return to its old policy of requiring companies listed on U.S. financial markets to follow American accounting principles.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)