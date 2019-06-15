A mayor’s strength or lack thereof is not so much a function of the rules under which the office operates but rather of the character of the person who occupies that office.
And Mount Pleasant’s political strife is less a consequence of its system of government than of the leadership of the people elected to lead the town.
Changing that system from a council-mayor to a “strong mayor” government, as Town Council member Joe Bustos proposed on Tuesday, would not alleviate the highly publicized infighting on council and among various community groups. In fact, it might well make the situation worse.
Fortunately, there didn’t seem to be much enthusiasm for the idea among Mr. Bustos’ colleagues, although the matter likely will be taken up again in future meetings.
Any formal adjustments in the mayor’s role would require voter approval via referendum, and the changes would take place after the next mayoral election in 2021.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is in many ways simply another member of Town Council. His vote carries the same weight as the other council members. But he also has ceremonial duties, presides over council meetings and represents the town’s top elected position.
Far from being a “weak” position, the mayor of Mount Pleasant has an opportunity and obligation to set the tone and agenda for a fast-growing and prosperous community.
In other cities, such as Charleston and North Charleston, mayors have full-time positions and additional budget-setting and hiring and firing powers, among other nuances of a strong mayor system.
But even those capabilities might not mean much without effective cooperation from council members, a lesson Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has surely learned after taking over for his 40-year predecessor and epitome of “strong” mayor Joe Riley.
Certainly, Mount Pleasant has expanded into a much larger and more complex place than it was even just a decade or two ago. It’s the fourth-largest municipality in the state, which makes calling it a “town” seem either quaint or delusional, depending on the context.
A large and growing population demands a high degree of professionalism from the mayor and from Town Council. There is little to suggest, however, that switching to a full-time mayor would improve the tone of the too often acerbic debate.
Ideally, those who aspire to lead a town like Mount Pleasant do so out of a desire to make their community a better place, not to earn a six-figure salary or to quit their day job. The current system encourages people to run for the right reasons.
And that’s the most important concern for Mount Pleasant moving forward.
There will be tension from time to time as leaders grapple with the complicated tasks involved in running a town. But Mount Pleasant’s challenges can only effectively be addressed via respectful collaboration, deliberation and constructive community engagement.
When those things break down, it’s understandable that some might blame the system rather than the people who comprise it.
But Mount Pleasant doesn’t need different rules. It needs leaders who recognize the real problem and are committed to fixing it.