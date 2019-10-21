As difficult as it is to imagine, some people in downtown Charleston don’t know that “demolish” is a bad word — and usually a futile concept.
That doesn’t suggest that a 1970s cinder-block storage shed built behind a house on the peninsula should be maintained at all costs. But it does mean that an 1882 house at 5 Bogard St. (one that engineers say is viable) should not be bulldozed.
Curiously, that is what the Charleston Board of Architectural Review has been asked to approve at its meeting Thursday. And it is what the board should, and probably will, reject vigorously, as city staff is recommending.
In all likelihood, the two-bedroom, one-bath house will be spared the wrecking ball. That’s because Charleston is proud of and wants to preserve its built history — from this 858-square-foot house to the city’s grand historic mansions. Practically speaking, it’s because of the Board of Architectural Review, established in 1949 to save the city’s houses and buildings from being razed in the name of “progress.”
It isn’t possible to say how many old buildings are standing due to the Board of Architectural Review’s protection. Certainly, the board has denied untold numbers of demolition requests. Beyond that, the BAR’s very existence and its stated goal of preserving Charleston’s historic and cultural assets as reflected in its buildings most assuredly discourage property owners from even considering demolition of a historic building.
Jacob Lindsey, director of the city’s Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, considers the BAR’s main goal as stopping unnecessary demolition that would compromise the city’s historic and architectural inventory. Some residents resent having to ask the BAR for approval to change a paint color or the roof line of their buildings. It can be especially frustrating for people who move here from cities without historic buildings, or without the vigorous interest in those buildings that Charleston has.
But most with an appreciation of the charm, beauty, and cultural and historic significance of the city’s historic areas would agree that it would be greatly diminished were it not for the BAR’s mission to preserve buildings and save them from demolition.
It isn’t difficult to find accounts of fine, old buildings demolished before the city’s historic zoning ordinance and the BAR came into being. The Gabriel Manigault House, built circa 1802 at the southeast corner of Meeting and George streets, was a two-and-a-half-story frame house with Greek Revival architectural details. It was torn down in the 1930s to make way for a gas station. Brick, columns, balusters and window surrounds were saved and later used in the Historic Charleston Foundation’s Frances R. Edmunds Center for Historic Preservation at 108 Meeting St.
Even with the BAR and city ordinances to protect historic structures, signature buildings have been lost. The imposing Charleston Orphan House, which stood at Calhoun and St. Philip streets, was torn down in 1960 to build a Sears department store. In 1791, President George Washington had laid its cornerstone. In the 1850s, it had been remodeled into a grand structure to accommodate its significant work as the first municipal orphanage in the nation.
