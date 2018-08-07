Will Bird scooters fly in Charleston? The controversial electric scooters, banned in some cities where they’ve shown up unannounced, made their Holy City debut over the weekend in the typical way — someone just dropped them off.
By the time city officials issued a cease and desist order Monday, the scooters had disappeared. Electric scooter rentals, it turns out, have been banned by city ordinance since long before Bird was founded.
But they’ll likely be back. In fact, they materialized Tuesday in Mount Pleasant, where police quickly began impounding them.
The upstart California company typically doesn’t ask for permission or forgiveness or, in some cases, pay much attention to municipal cease and desist orders. That’s frustrating, obviously. But it shouldn’t preclude Charleston area municipalities from having discussions with Bird and similar tech-enabled companies because, even if electric scooters aren’t part of the transportation solution here, something else will be.
After all, Uber barged into Charleston illegally too in 2014. A few years, a few city ordinances and a state law change later, the ride share service and its competitors are a major part of Charleston’s transportation infrastructure.
Not coincidentally, Bird Rides Inc. is the brainchild of a former Uber executive. The year-old company, with a market valuation of $2 billion-plus, has a reputation for simply deploying the scooters, building user demand and letting local officials figure out how to respond.
So far, the results have been mixed.
In February, the company agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit in its hometown of Santa Monica, where police recently started ticketing helmetless scooter riders.
San Francisco, where the scooters were first deployed, banned Bird and two other similar companies, then started a yearlong pilot program while regulations were being written. Austin, Texas, banned Bird within a month of its launch there in April, but the company returned in May after securing a business license.
Certainly, Charleston should consider rules about wearing helmets, sticking to bike lanes, staying off the sidewalk and generally being courteous in a city with lots of pedestrians and bicyclists.
The scooters have been blamed for injuries, reckless behavior and clogging sidewalks where they’re often left. Keeping sidewalks clear should also be a priority in Charleston.
But Bird has been wildly popular in most markets, especially in dense, high-traffic areas where walking and biking are already popular — like downtown Charleston. And city officials should generally be open to innovative forms of transportation that don’t pollute or add to traffic congestion and take up a lot less parking space than cars.
Still, China’s vast dockless bike share “graveyards” offer a cautionary tale about over-embracing rentable transportation tech. So do social media posts depicting Bird scooters strewn recklessly around cities.
And Charleston has some unique concerns that ought to be addressed before anything resembling a full-scale roll-out.
Will the nearly silent scooters spook horses pulling carriages? Should they be allowed south of Broad Street? Could the city be held liable for accidents? Should riders be insured?
These are just a few of the questions city officials will need to address. And they might as well get started, because it’s become clear that new tech startups won’t take “no” for an answer. Besides, they can’t play by the rules if there aren’t any.