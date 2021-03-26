Editorial: In a pandemic, exaggeration can be deadly. It's a problem even in normal times.

It’s a small enough difference that it wouldn’t have affected how most people felt about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and it almost certainly wouldn’t have affected the FDA’s decision on whether to allow its emergency use in the United States: 76% effective overall vs. the 79% the company had touted just two days earlier and still 100% effective against severe illnesses and hospitalizations.

Yet the new number the company was forced to announce Wednesday night is significant in two ways — one good and one bad.

The good: Despite the small difference, the data and safety monitoring board, an independent panel monitoring the AstraZeneca drug trials in the United States, took the unusual step of objecting publicly rather than privately after the company announced the 79% efficacy rate on Monday, which the panel said was based on outdated numbers. NPR reported Thursday that the panel had earlier “advised the company to give a more complete report, but the company had ignored its advice.”

That’s precisely the sort of bird-dogging we should be able to expect, and it serves as a reminder that serious scientists remain in control of the U.S. vaccine-approval process, not ideologues or profit-seeking businesses. As Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America”: “The data and safety monitoring board picking up this discrepancy was an example of a safeguard.”

It’s especially important in the midst of COVID-denial campaigns and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories for regulators and drug companies to demonstrate that they are doing everything by the book, because any missteps — even public relations missteps that have no effect on official decisions — give critics ammunition to build their deadly case.

The bad: Even with those anti-vaccine campaigns raging, and even with its own earlier missteps that prompted the Food and Drug Administration to request fresh data, a major drug manufacturer thought it could get away with playing fast and loose with the facts.

On the one hand, this is simply an indictment of a single company. But it comes at a time when exaggerations have become routine — when everything is superlative: the best ever, the worst ever — particularly among politicians but also filtering down into businesses and individuals. When we can't distinguish between good and best, or bad and worst, we can't make a good (much less the best) decision.

We hope this episode doesn’t undermine a vaccine that looks as though it will be an important part of the worldwide effort to control COVID-19. Instead, we hope it will discourage AstraZeneca from any temptation to overhype its results in the future. Even more importantly, we hope it will remind other companies — and individuals — of the dangers of such exaggeration.