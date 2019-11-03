It is quite clear from Thursday’s almost party-line vote that the presidential impeachment proceedings of the House of Representatives are going to be a largely partisan affair. No Republicans voted for the impeachment resolution, and the two Democratic “no” votes can be explained by voter preferences in those districts.
The resolution itself is evidence of the Nancy Pelosi-led House’s departure from regular order in impeachment proceedings as established by the impeachment inquiries into presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
As an early October brief by the Congressional Research Service made clear, by precedent impeachment resolutions are referred to the Judiciary Committee, and due process rights are extended to the subject of the inquiry.
The new impeachment resolution hands the ball to the House Intelligence Committee and its chairman, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., with a supporting role by the committees on Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Oversight and Investigations and their staffs.
It blesses the closed-door inquiry so far conducted by chairman Schiff, with copious leaks of any testimony challenging President Donald Trump’s version of his troubling telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The public has had no opportunity to read any cross-examination of hostile witnesses by Republican members of the committee, and Rep. Schiff has been accused of directing witnesses not to answer Republican questions.
Only when chairman Schiff and the many other committees are done, which may be soon, must they hand the ball and the list of charges against the president to the Judiciary Committee.
In a concession to Republicans, the ranking minority member of the Intelligence Committee and the chairman are granted extra time to question witnesses. But Mr. Schiff is provided almost absolute control over who may be called to testify and what questions may be asked of witnesses.
The rule empowering chairman Schiff makes no mention of the president’s due process rights.
A statement by the Rules Committee, but not adopted by the House, says traditional due process rights will be extended by the Judiciary Committee — not the Intelligence Committee — to the president and allows the president’s counsel to present counterarguments at the conclusion of the impeachment hearings. Whether this statement is binding on the Judiciary Committee is unclear.
However, the same statement says the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., may revoke those rights if he determines the president is obstructing the inquiry. If due process rights can be revoked, they are not rights.
Republican minority members of the Intelligence and Judiciary committees have subpoena rights and may call witnesses, but only subject to the ruling of the committee chairman. Any appeal is decided on a vote of committee members, almost guaranteeing that Republicans can be blocked from presenting what they consider a defense.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Friday at a news conference at his office in Pendleton, S.C., that the process agreed to by the House is unfair and is “void of due process.” The Intelligence Committee is holding its hearings behind closed doors “without the ability of President Trump to confront the witnesses against him,” he said, or to have counsel represent him. “I think most Americans will understand how rigged it is,” he declared, calling the process “a threat to the presidency.”
The House owes it to the public to take an impartial approach to impeachment so the evidence can be presented fairly, with any rebuttals that the president’s defenders can mount. Otherwise, this whole process can be viewed mainly as a partisan effort to sway voters in the 2020 presidential election, not a serious inquiry into any high crimes and misdemeanors.