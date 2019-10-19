The House of Representatives is going about the proposed impeachment of Donald Trump the wrong way by failing to vote to authorize a formal inquiry and by receiving evidence that the American people cannot see from sources that remain secret.
The decision to remove a president from office is a solemn process that deserves to be treated as a formal inquiry, not a partisan attack smacking at times of the infamous Star Chamber proceedings by which political enemies in 18th century England were convicted of crimes against which they could mount no defense.
There are two ways to remove a U.S. president from office. One is by popular vote in an election held every four years. The next such vote is just over a year away, and the American people will have their say on whether Mr. Trump’s time is up. The other is by impeachment that finds a president guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
To remove a president thorough impeachment requires at least 218 votes in the House of Representatives, a bare majority, and at least 67 votes in the Senate, representing two-thirds of that body. Thus, it would take a minimum of 285 legislators to undo the will of the nearly 63 million American voters who chose Mr. Trump as president in 2016.
No doubt impeachment is favored by a majority of the Democratic caucus in the House. Otherwise, we believe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would have stuck with her preferred approach of avoiding impeachment while trying to make Mr. Trump the main issue in the 2020 presidential election.
But while saying that the House is conducting an impeachment inquiry, Ms. Pelosi as recently as Tuesday said she will not bring the issue to a formal House vote to authorize impeachment proceedings. This may be an indication that a significant minority of House Democrats oppose impeachment, but as long as Ms. Pelosi does not lay down her cards for all to see, the American public has no way of knowing what is a serious inquiry and what is a partisan attack with no prospect of a formal effort to remove the president.
Three Democratic House committees are calling witnesses and issuing subpoenas as they probe various aspects of the president’s finances and behavior in office. They are taking testimony in private, often with no opportunity for Republicans to question the witnesses.
And at least one witness is being protected from public disclosure. That is the unknown individual who made a formal whistleblower’s complaint against Mr. Trump’s approach to the Ukraine.
With such secrecy, and the lack of any opportunity for Mr. Trump’s defenders to cross-examine witnesses, the American people cannot judge for themselves the seriousness of charges yet to be brought against the president.
No doubt a simple majority of the House can vote to impeach Mr. Trump. But the way the House is proceeding is not the way to win the necessary support of the significant number of Republican senators needed to obtain a Senate vote for conviction. It may, however, be the way the Democratic Party will try to demonize Mr. Trump sufficiently to sway undecided voters in 2020.
Perhaps the House impeachment probers will convince the Senate and the American public that Mr. Trump has indeed committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
But their current efforts look much more like a partisan attack than the serious, quasi-legal proceeding that impeachment demands.