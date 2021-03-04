Editorial: Immigration reform challenges

President Joe Biden’s early moves on immigration reform are both promising and worrisome.
The proposed U.S. Citizenship Act encouragingly seeks an expansion of visas for people with needed skills and a conditional path toward legal residency for millions of people who live here illegally. Both are widely supported in public opinion polls. The bill also strengthens border security and enforcement, which should be a chief goal of any U.S. immigration policy, and it includes a plan to address the core reasons people flee their home countries to seek safety in the United States.
There is no question that the United States needs immigration. Our birth rate remains low, and the economy cannot grow without a larger labor force. The roughly 30 million legal immigrants and almost 11 million who entered the United States illegally since 1990 make up 60% of the nation’s population gain during the past three decades.
The critical question is what kind of immigration. We favor a stronger pro-economic growth revamp of the visa program that focuses more on skills and labor productivity. We’re also disappointed Mr. Biden does not support narrowing the definition of family member to limit so-called chain migration.”
Another reasonable improvement would be the inclusion of an e-verify system for employers to confirm workers’ legal status. That was part of the 2013 bipartisan immigration bill that came close to passage.
The president also is sending mixed signals about border enforcement, and that hurts him with the Republicans he will need to get the bill through the Senate. Without such support, and with House Democrats already pumping the brakes, his legislative proposal risks becoming just another frustrating marker in the unending debate about immigration reform. That would be regrettable.
President Biden should endorse President Donald Trump’s executive order that asylum seekers remain in Mexico until their cases can be heard by an immigration court, a policy that should be written into law to ensure courts don’t allow asylum seekers to remain in the United States until their cases are adjudicated. These court rulings do not take into account the reality that once here, many asylum seekers simply do not show up for their hearings. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed such legislation, but it was narrowly defeated in the Senate last month with a 50-50 vote.
President Biden spoke Monday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about the need for cooperation in dealing with a new wave of asylum seekers from Central America. There also has been an increase in illegal crossings at some points along the southwestern border, according to The New York Times, and the Border Patrol has begun allowing families to stay in the United States because reception areas in Mexico are overflowing and some local authorities there won’t take them back.
Mr. López Obrador was a strong supporter of President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” order because it discouraged people from the poorer Central American republics from trying to cross Mexico to get to the U.S. border. Cooperation on this effort benefits both countries.
The road to comprehensive immigration reform is a complicated one littered with failed efforts and partisan posturing. And while Mr. Biden’s bill is imperfect, it’s a new starting point. Lawmakers should work together to retain its strengths, repair its shortcomings and resolve not to allow another chance at immigration reform to slip away.