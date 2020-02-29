Editorial: If you have any integrity, you need to vote in today’s SC Democratic primary

Happy Primary Day, South Carolina. This is your day — our day — to help decide who our president will be for the next four years.

In fact, it’s our only day.

Yes, we’re talking to all you devoted Democrats who are already waiting in line to vote. But we’re also talking to independents. And Republicans.

Not only do you have a right to vote today; if you’re informed and honest, you have an obligation to turn out and vote for the person you think is best suited (or least unsuited) to be president.

South Carolina is so solidly Republican that the GOP nominee seems certain to win here in November. We don’t elect presidents by popular vote — the candidate who wins South Carolina on Nov. 3 will get all of this state’s Electoral College votes — so our votes are unlikely to tip the balance in the general election.

But in primaries, they can be decisive. With two exceptions in the past three decades, whoever won South Carolina’s Republican and Democratic primaries has gone on to win their party’s presidential nomination.

That means whoever wins Saturday’s Democratic primary is likely to be on the ballot alongside President Trump in November. And one of those people will be elected.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Since this state’s Republicans chose not to hold a primary this year, even devoted Trump supporters should vote today.

Well, most Trump supporters should vote today. The people who shouldn’t vote are the ones participating in the “chaos” effort to nominate the most extreme Democrat, Bernie Sanders, in hopes of helping Mr. Trump win in November. That’s not only beneath contempt but also self-defeating. Despite what hardcore partisans of both parties tend to believe, there is no guarantee which party will win.

Even if you don’t care who the next president is, there’s still a good reason for people with integrity to vote. The secondary (or maybe primary) goal of the chaos effort is to force the Legislature to abolish our open primary system and require us to sign a blood oath to a political party in order to vote in primaries. We need to defeat that effort.

Sensible, mainstream voters increasingly distrust both parties and would just give up their right to vote in primaries if they had to join one. And most party leaders and elected officials in both parties understand that requiring people to register by party reduces participation and would lead to more extreme nominees who have less chance of winning in November. By voting today for someone other than Mr. Sanders, independents and Republicans can help squelch this effort to take away independent voters’ right to have a say in who our president is.

As in any election, be sure to take your voter registration card along with your driver’s license, passport or other official photo ID to the polling place. People who don’t have a qualifying photo ID may still vote if they have their voter registration card and sign an affidavit explaining why they have been unable to get a photo ID.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and most people will vote at their normal voting places, but some polling places are combined for presidential primaries. Find out where to vote by going to scVOTES.org and clicking “Find My Polling Place.” And then go vote.