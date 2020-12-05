Editorial: If we don't stop COVID spread, biggest victims will be kids

We’ve known for years that students backslide on their academic progress over the long summer vacation, forcing teachers to start each new year with a review of material from the previous year.

The so-called “summer slide” is a particular problem among low-income students, for the same reasons lower-income students often start kindergarten behind their middle-class peers: Their parents don’t have the time, or the resources, or the knowledge, or sometimes the desire to emphasize education, which has to be a year-round, life-long endeavor.

No one should be surprised, then, that students who were locked out of school buildings from mid-March through at least August — and in some cases November — had their summer slide compounded by a COVID slide, even though school technically continued through early June.

An analysis released Tuesday of results from fall MAP Growth assessment tests given to 4.4 million U.S. students in grades 3-8 showed that reading growth was stable and math growth was 5 to 10 percentage points lower than normal. And the news might actually be worse than that.

First, those were averages, and the results weren’t as good for younger students and for students who were struggling before the pandemic. Worse, as the organization that administers the test noted, a lot of students didn’t even take the fall 2020 tests — separate research estimates that 3 million of the nation’s 50 million or so K-12 students have largely disengaged since the onset of COVID-19 — and those who didn’t tended to be poor students. So it’s almost certain that average scores were artificially inflated by the absence of scores from the students who were hurt the most by the COVID slide.

That likely happened in the Charleston County School District, where The Post and Courier’s Jenna Schiferl reports that students who started second grade in September scored 10 points lower than last year’s second graders on the mathematics Measure of Academic Progress assessment, with similar dips in grades three through eight. Similar patterns emerged in Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

“The important point for our children is they lost a lot,” said Charleston Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. “They’re not where they have normally been. So we have to take some extra measures to make up for that learning loss.”

Working to catch kids back up is essential, and it won’t be quick or cheap; it could take a couple of years of remedial programs, summer school and pod learning. Meantime, schools also have to work to keep them from falling even further behind, which certainly will happen if the schools close again — or if they aren’t fully reopened. And that’s not something the schools can control on their own.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s allocation of 220,000 rapid COVID tests to schools can help, if the schools can use them to quickly identify infected students and teachers and isolate them before they spread the infection — and prevent having to quarantine when students are sick with something other than the novel coronavirus.

But ultimately, keeping schools open and children from falling even further behind depends on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Local officials — and ideally state officials, led by Mr. McMaster — can do that by imposing mask and social-distance requirements. And enforcing those requirements rather than looking the other way. All of us can play our part by staying home as much as we can and avoiding crowds, keeping our distance, wearing our masks and keeping our hands clean when we have to be out. Eight months in, maybe it’s time to add ostracizing those friends and relatives who refuse to act responsibly, rather than tolerating them and hoping they don’t infect us.

Most of us won’t die, or even get terribly sick, if we’re infected. But more than 4,000 South Carolinians already have died — and more will, as they are doing nearly every day. Already, we’re back up to more than 10,000 new infections every week. And as long as virus transmission remains high, school officials will be tempted — and in some cases forced — to reduce or even eliminate access to school, pushing students even further behind.