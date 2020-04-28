Editorial: If this is the normal way to spend SC tax money, we need an overhaul

South Carolina legislators have a long tradition of slipping money into the state budget not just to take care of needs in their districts but also to take care of friends and associates.

Then-Sen. Marshall Williams summed up a still widely held view in 1988, when he told a reporter he was proud of using his influence to get $105,000 in road paving done around his church. “If I could not do for my church what I’ve done for other churches, they ought to turn me out,” he said, just months before he became Senate president pro tempore.

We’ve frequently had questions about the merits of these special earmarks, as they’re called — the term pork-barrel spending is frequently appropriate. But those questions have intensified after lawmakers started tucking earmarked money into the state budget in ways that make it nearly impossible for the public and even most other legislators to learn about until after it has been spent. It often comes to light only if a lawmaker or recipient brags about it or reporters spend days, weeks or even months digging it out.

Columbia’s State newspaper just unearthed another trove of earmarks that both underscores the problem and raises a host of new questions.

At issue is $5.5 million in state funding that has gone since 2007 to the foundation of Columbia’s Bible Way Church, whose pastor is Sen. Darrell Jackson. It includes at least $1.5 million in earmarks in budget bills that Sen. Jackson voted for. Nearly $500,000 of that money went to build a neighborhood across the street from the church, which is in an underdeveloped area near Columbia’s southernmost tip. The newspaper reported that more than $100,000 was spent for something other than the drainage work it was earmarked for, and the remaining $350,000 couldn’t be accounted for.

Now maybe, as Sen. Jackson told the newspaper, this was a great state investment in an impoverished community, which will yield more economic benefit than what we hand out routinely to out-of-state businesses we’re trying to lure to South Carolina.

Maybe, in fact probably, the Democratic senator is right when he says state law didn’t require him to recuse himself from voting on the earmarks or to report them on annual economic disclosure reports; the standards for such reporting are not exactly high.

Maybe he’s right when he says there weren’t a lot of restrictions on how the money could be spent: That’s also a hallmark of earmarks and, in too many cases, of economic-development incentives.

Maybe he’s right when he says it was open knowledge around the Statehouse that the Midlands Community Development Corp. was an arm of his church. Even if that were so, it wouldn’t mean much if the recipient of the money wasn’t identified in the state budget bill.

But assume he’s right about all of that. That doesn’t excuse what happened with Bible Way’s foundation. It merely highlights what’s wrong with the way state legislators spend so much state money: secretly, with few requirements for what sort of projects can be funded and fewer if any reporting requirements. And with no penalties when the few requirements are ignored.

The spending on Sen. Jackson’s church’s foundation might be no different than a lot of other spending on private enterprises. But that doesn’t mean it was handled appropriately, even if it was for a worthy cause. It simply makes him the latest poster child for all sorts of spending practices that are long overdue for reform.