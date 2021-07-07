Editorial: I-73 is the sort of project that gives earmarks a bad name

In Columbia, state senators spent last week complaining that earmarks had gotten a bad rap. Meanwhile, in Washington, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was demonstrating why they often deserve it.

With members of Congress back at the earmark trough after a 10-year GOP-led diet, Sen. Graham announced that he is asking for a $12 million highway earmark. Not to help upgrade degraded bridges or increase capacity on Interstate 26 or 85 or deal with any of South Carolina’s other high-priority highway needs.

No, Sen. Graham asked for his first earmark in more than a decade to pay for right-of-way acquisitions for the Michigan-to-Myrtle-Beach Interstate 73 that has been on the drawing board for four decades and that nearly everybody outside the Grand Strand has abandoned as unnecessary and overly expensive. An interstate that would be built in a wetlands-rich corridor that runs parallel to two existing highways, either of which could be upgraded to provide the same improved access for far less money and far less environmental degradation.

In other words, the earmark was to pay for something that even the S.C. Transportation Department wouldn't come up with using objective criteria. But something that is extremely popular with Myrtle Beach politicians, and the politicians who want their support.

Mr. Graham's announcement calls to mind the old S.C. Transportation Commission’s best demonstration that it was a horse-trading political body, when it voted a decade ago to max out its bonding capacity on a package of road projects that scored near the bottom on a legislatively mandated objective ranking system and included a $105 million interchange, which hadn’t even been rated, for the unfunded I-73.

And that interchange to nowhere — which the commission later, wisely, cancelled — in turn recalled the famous bridge to nowhere in Alaska and similar projects that had provoked so much popular pushback against congressional earmarks that Republicans swore them off for the next 11 years.

The Associated Press reports that although earmarks are back this year, more than 100 congressional Republicans are still refusing to request them because of concerns over pay-to-play politics. But Sen. Graham has never been an anti-earmark crusader, and he called I-73 “a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole” that will “provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

There’s no question that a new thoroughfare linking I-95 to the Conway Bypass would boost tourism to the Grand Strand and improve safety for all those tourists and many residents, by providing another hurricane evacuation route. Those are both goals our state should prioritize, and not just because Myrtle Beach is, in Mr. Graham’s words, “a cash cow for the state.”

The question is whether building an interstate is the best way to accomplish those goals and, if so, whether I-73 is the right interstate to build. Even if you agree with Myrtle Beach leaders that having interstate access is essential to economic development, that doesn’t mean I-73 is the solution, at least not as it’s envisioned.

Environmentalists have argued for years that we could upgrade either S.C. 38-U.S. 501 or S.C. 9, which run parallel to the proposed I-73 route, for far less money and with far less environmental damage. (The state has pledged a mitigation effort to preserve wetlands elsewhere if I-73 is constructed, which is helpful but won’t preserve the wetlands the new interstate would destroy.)

Upgrading an existing highway is a sensible approach that deserves serious consideration before we start spending money on land acquisitions for a $2 billion “interstate” that probably would never leave the state of South Carolina, since North Carolina has managed to build less than 100 miles in the state’s midsection, and Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia have decided it’s not worth the money.

S.C. Rep. William Bailey, a Little River Republican, told Conway's WPDE-TV this spring that he had asked the state Transportation Department to explore widening the final 40 miles of S.C. 9 from Cherry Grove to I-95 for what he called “a plan B to I-73.” The agency said it would cost about $8 million a mile — or a sixth the cost of a brand-new interstate parallel to that route.

Sen. Graham is right to suggest that the Congress has handed over too much authority to the executive branch. That might even be true when it comes to decisions about which road projects to fund.

But it’s hard to see how South Carolina, much less the rest of the country, is served by spending transportation money on a project that the state Transportation Department says it won’t spend a penny on, because it doesn’t meet the objective criteria that so many other projects do.