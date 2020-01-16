One would think if the state and federal governments were poised to spend more than $1 billion on a new project in the Charleston region, we would all feel a greater sense of excitement.
But there seem to be few signs of that as the S.C. Department of Transportation seeks input on its $1.1 billion Lowcountry Corridor West plan to improve Interstate 526 between North Charleston and Citadel Mall. Many have asked: Should it even be built in the first place?
This is separate from Charleston County’s controversial plan to extend I-526 from Citadel Mall to James Island and the even more distant Lowcountry Corridor East project to improve I-526 between North Charleston and Mount Pleasant.
But all projects share this in common: an enormous price tag and their ability to drive a wedge between those supportive of the status quo strategy of relieving congestion by building more and wider roads and those who think it’s time to take a new tack.
Katie Zimmerman of Charleston Moves, who is among the latter group, notes the Lowcountry Corridor West project alternatives, as presented, do little to nothing to improve bike and pedestrian infrastructure or public transit, all of which is key to reducing the number of people in cars.
“Going forward, no project, big or small, should be built in a way that is inequitable or puts bike-ped-transit on the back burner,” she recently wrote to her supporters.
Meanwhile, Joy Riley, project director with the S.C. Department of Transportation, notes that widening the road from four to six or eight lanes will be crucial to allowing transit and other congestion relief strategies in the future. This stretch currently ranks among the state’s most congested urban interstates.
“I agree with shifting the behavior and providing meaningful, reliable transportation options, but it is impossible without upgrading this infrastructure,” Ms. Riley said. “The congestion is getting so bad we’re now in a situation where it’s becoming risky for our responders.”
Another big part of the unease surrounding the $1.1 billion I-526 project is the likelihood that it will claim about 300 existing homes and businesses. Indeed, that impact has been the subject of most of the media coverage to date.
Still more people are probably not very excited because even if they think more lanes are needed, they also know deep down that congestion is here to stay. And the project’s relief may be quite a fleeting thing.
For example, the state spent about $66 million several years ago to improve the Interstate 26 interchanges at Remount Road and Aviation Avenue. That work eased congestion by about 47 percent initially, but only three years later, by 2016, congestion had returned to the same level as before the interchanges were rebuilt.
“It’s going to get congested again, and it’s not going to be feasible to widen this road again,” Ms. Riley said.
With these major projects, details matter. And the state is to be commended for looking at strategies for carpooling, telecommuting-compressed work weeks, staggered work hours and other options to reduce congestion in this process. But its lack so far of any meaningful bike-ped component or mass transit improvements remains a big concern, as does the proportion of dollars spent on more paving compared to other transit means.
Before the $1.1 billion is spent, we still have time to ask ourselves hard questions about those details.
There’s also still time to add your two cents. DOT is taking comments through Jan. 31 (more information is at 526lowcountrycorridor.com), and there’s an open house on Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the project office at Gas Lite Square in North Charleston.