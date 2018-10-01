Those familiar with the long, contentious history of the I-526 completion effort knew full well that the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank vote to kill the project in June wouldn’t be particularly binding.
It wasn’t.
Charleston’s most tenacious zombie project is back on the SIB agenda Tuesday and the reason for a special Charleston County Council meeting later that night.
Given Gov. Henry McMaster’s vocal support for 526 and his presumed displeasure with his two SIB appointees who voted against it this summer — on the day of the primary election, no less — it’s possible that the board could shift directions. That appears to be what County Council expects to happen anyway.
For many years, editorials and op-eds on these pages have weighed the pros and cons of building new freeways generally and building the rest of I-526 across Johns and James islands specifically.
We still believe that the negatives associated with completing 526 outweigh its hoped-for positive impacts. If a freeway has ever successfully alleviated long-term traffic, it’s news to us.
But debating hypothetical situations is rather irrelevant when there’s no money to build the road. And that seems to be the case for now — at least in Charleston County.
Charleston County officials have nonetheless asserted that they have a funding plan to come up with roughly $162 million in local dollars to match the $558 million the SIB has most recently been asked to commit to 526. It’s not a very good one.
According to that recent proposal, about two-thirds of the county’s funding — $105 million — would come from federal guide share money, which is distributed through the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments for transportation projects throughout the region.
There’s no reason that money can’t be spent on something like 526. But the entire tri-county area gets only about $18 million per year in guide share funding. Spending all or most of that over a period of years on a single road would mean that other cheaper, higher-priority projects would inevitably suffer.
Another $62 million would come from the first half-cent sales tax that Charleston County voters approved in 2004. Voters chose to raise that money for infrastructure projects, but 526 was intentionally left off the ballot.
It’s possible that Charleston County officials and the SIB board can come up with a different proposal to fund this very expensive 8-mile stretch of road. But whether the money comes from the state, the county or the federal government, it’s still coming from taxpayers.
We believe there are better, more responsible and more effective uses for that money.