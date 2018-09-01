Don’t let predictions of a less active hurricane season lull you into complacency. Being ready means now: being ready to board up and bail out or hunker down and defend the castle or any number of strategies in between. All require plans, supplies and backup plans. And a little commonsense goes a long way.
Everyone should plan within his or her limits. Boarding up, sand-bagging and buying a generator might be fine for a few hardy souls but, at some point, everyone needs an evacuation plan. Only about half of Lowcountry residents have one, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Though eastbound Interstate 26 would likely be reversed to carry the surge of traffic headed for Columbia, that’s not necessarily the best way out. Mount Pleasant residents might want to take S.C. Highway 41, West Ashley residents S.C. Highway 61, North Charleston residents Highways 78, 176 or 52. Look at the county’s evacuation map and pick your path.
Traffic apps like Google Maps and Waze could “optimize” your trip, but don’t depend solely on them. Have a paper map in the car. Do, however, make sure you can charge your gadgets.
Most weather experts predict a less active hurricane season, and so far it’s been quiet. But pay attention. Credible threats off the west coast of Africa give about a week’s notice. Hurricanes that form in the Caribbean and Gulf can arrive sooner.
Secure your family first, yourself second and your home third. Plan for your pets. Make sure they have ID tags or implants. Cats should be in carriers, dogs on leashes.
Then worry about the other things. Basics include storing at least three days of food, water and medicines, flashlights and battery-operated radios, and having a well-communicated family plan.
Back-up plans should include alternate driving routes, third-party contacts in case family members get separated, alternate places to stay while away from home and cash. Be prepared to spend a night in the car if necessary.
A Hurricane Watch is issued within 48 hours of a dangerous storm, a Hurricane Warning at 36 hours. So make sure you can do what needs to be done in those time frames. Keep vehicles fueled. Remember that high water can ruin golf carts, or start a fire if batteries are left in them.
Islanders should remember that tall bridges can be dangerous in high winds and may be closed when winds top 40 mph. If evacuations are ordered, Charleston County provides bus service to shelters as a last resort.
Hurricane guides abound online. Charleston County’s, complete with checklists and planning forms, can be found at www.charlestoncounty.org. Business owners need a separate plan. FEMA has a toolkit at fema.gov. The Post and Courier’s hurricane guide is at www.postandcourier.com/hurricane-guide/.
Be ready.