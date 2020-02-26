Editorial: Huge tax break makes NextEra bid for Santee Cooper much less attractive

The two main reasons to sell off government property are to 1) generate money and 2) get the property onto the tax rolls.

It was clear from the day we saw the bid that South Carolina wouldn’t make any money by selling Santee Cooper. NextEra is offering to pay the state only $600 million, and it would cost taxpayers nearly that much, maybe more, to cover pensions and other obligations the investor-owned utility won’t accept.

Now it turns out we won’t get much tax benefit from the purchase either. The bill that NextEra wants the Legislature to pass as a condition of the sale exempts it from paying property taxes for the next 30 years on power plants, transmission lines, office buildings and real estate that Santee Cooper owns.

NextEra would pay property taxes on the $2.3 billion in new power plants it says the Legislature must approve in advance of a sale, but not on existing property. It could even replace old transmission lines and other equipment without paying property taxes. Instead, it would pay a fee equal to the one Santee Cooper pays to counties, school districts and cities where its property is located.

According to The State newspaper in Columbia, that payment came to $4.6 million in 2018. By comparison, Dominion Energy paid $226 million in property taxes last year.

There are all sorts of potential land mines in the deal NextEra wants. Sen. Larry Grooms, Santee Cooper’s best friend in the Legislature, tells us the preferential treatment that deal gives NextEra over the investor-owned utilities already operating in South Carolina, Dominion and Duke Energy, violates the legislation that authorized the bidding process. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith notes that the state constitution requires two-thirds of the Legislature to approve that sort of tax break.

NextEra CEO Jim Robo told House members Tuesday that he is willing to change his proposal so NextEra would pay the property taxes, which he said would come to about $175 million the first year and then drop to zero by year 30, because of depreciation allowed under state law.

But to cover the cost of those taxes, NextEra would raise rates that already are projected to result in higher power bills than Santee Cooper would charge. That’s no surprise, because investor-owned utilities have to make a profit, and the only place that comes from is their ratepayers.

The best thing NextEra had going for it from the start was its plan to settle a class-action lawsuit that threatens to put Santee Cooper out of business. But Santee Cooper and the other parties reached a tentative agreement last week to settle.

Removing the threat of a fatal judgment against Santee Cooper and adding in the $500 million in rebates Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy would pay to ratepayers pretty much wipes out all the financial advantages NextEra promised.

Some lawmakers remain determined to sell Santee Cooper even if ratepayers end up paying more, because they are philosophically opposed to this state owning a utility.

NextEra supporters who care about ratepayers more than political philosophies say the Florida-based utility brings smarter, more nimble management that would drive down power bills over time much more than a state agency could.

Maybe they’re right; Santee Cooper, after all, had shown no concern about controlling costs until, under threat of a sale, it brought in outside management last year. Still, that’s a pretty big assumption on which to base one of the biggest decisions the Legislature has ever made, and the more we learn about the facts, the less attractive NextEra looks.