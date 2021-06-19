Editorial: How your city or county could save you a few bucks — and maybe save your life

There's only so much local governments can do to prepare for flooding and sea-level rise. They're limited in how they can raise money and what policies they can pass under state and federal laws. And of course, they don't control the weather.
But there is one important, voluntary step that 15 counties and 32 cities across South Carolina have taken to better prepare for flooding and give some residents a bit of financial help at the same time. They all are participating in the Community Rating System under the National Flood Insurance Program. We urge them to keep at it, and we urge other cities and counties to consider joining them.
We got a fresh reminder of the program’s benefits this past week, when the city of Charleston learned its new community rating had improved by a point, from a 6 to a 5. That meant property owners in the city will see their flood insurance discount rise from 20% to 25% next year. The city hopes it can drop to a 4 when its rating is reviewed again in three years; that would increase the premium discount to 30%.
While those discounts are nice, Charleston Floodplain Manager Stephen Julka said the real benefit is protecting residents from future floods. The program has some 13,000 potential points local governments can try to earn in order to lower their ratings, by passing regulations, establishing operations and doing community assistance and outreach.
“Any money we can help put back into people’s pockets, we’re going to do it, and that’s great,” Mr. Julka said. “But the primary goal of everything included in the CRS program is flood prevention. Our approach to CRS isn’t necessarily poring over the manual to try to identify every single point we can earn. The overall approach is what can we be doing better as a city in terms of flood prevention. If we can pick up CRS points along the way, that’s fantastic.”
While most of South Carolina’s participating cities and counties are along the coast, not all are. The cities of Greenville, Columbia and Sumter are all in the program, as are Greenville, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Sumter and York counties. While hurricanes pose a major flooding hazard, so do swollen rivers, dam breaks and rain bombs.
Charleston County has the state’s best rating, a 3. That reflects in part County Council’s proactive building policies, such as its requirement that new construction and significant remodeling elevate a building’s first floor 2 feet higher than the FEMA minimum. The city of Charleston also raised its so-called “freeboard” requirement to 2 feet for new construction, but because it left it at 1 foot for residential remodeling, it didn’t get any extra points. City Council should consider ending that exemption, which was passed to protect a handful of less affluent homeowners who might face a major remodeling. Its repeal would help them and others with lower flood insurance rates.
Mr. Julka credits the city’s improved rating to three things: buying and razing more than three dozen flood-prone homes; better documenting public parks and open private lands protected by easements; and taking a more systematic approach to maintaining the storm drains.
It might be impossible for most communities to attain a top rating. Charleston is challenged because its special flood hazard area includes roughly two-thirds of the land within the city limits, and it has a large historic district with many homes built before modern flood regulations. Also, not every locality can earn every point. Few S.C. cities can get points for maintaining levees; most have none.
But all city and county leaders across South Carolina should consider participating in the Community Rating System. And if they already are, they should ask what more they could do to improve their rating. If nothing else, such discussion could prompt residents to take their own important step to prepare by buying flood insurance in the first place.