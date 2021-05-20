Editorial: How US can use demographics, economic choices to stay ahead of China

Relations between the world’s two biggest economic juggernauts are getting tenser as the United States resists China’s efforts to dominate the South China Sea and the Asian mainland up to India. President Joe Biden faces difficult choices on military spending, deploying our forces and rallying our allies.
This comes as some leaders in China and Russia perceive that the United States, in the recent words of a Chinese diplomat, no longer speaks “from a position of strength.” We are not in a Cold War because the United States, Europe, the free nations of Asia and China need each other to maintenance their prosperity, but it’s more difficult for us to restrain Chinese power expansion while avoiding flashpoints that could lead to armed clashes.
But that is today.
Demographic trends in the three wealthiest regions of the world (counting Europe as one) paint a different picture of the future. As Auguste Comte, a 19th century French writer, once said, “demography is destiny.” If he’s right — and if U.S. policies and practices respond correctly — our nation’s prospects will improve in the coming decades.
Today, the United States is the world’s wealthiest nation and has the fourth largest population, behind China, India and the European Union. China is most populous, at 1.4 billion, and is rapidly catching up to the United States in gross domestic product.
But by 2051, United Nations demographers say China will have lost 100 million residents and will have an aging population. The aging European Union also will have lost population. India, now No. 2 in population, is on track to become the most populous nation.
The U.S. population is also expected to grow slowly, but it will fall to fifth place because Nigeria’s population is expected to nearly triple in size.
Fewer births and an aging population will force China to change its priorities even if it becomes the world’s richest nation. Today 1 of every 4 Chinese citizens depends on support from family and the state. In 30 years, that dependency ratio will nearly double. Other wealthy nations face a similar trend.
But the United States is uniquely capable of absorbing immigrants, and that helps offset the reality that the American birthrate produces only about 87% of the children needed to stabilize the population. For this reason, our population should continue to grow.
The attraction the United States offers talented people around the world is a combination of individual freedom of expression, a lighter tax burden, and the world’s most efficient capital markets — attributes that also explain why the U.S. economy remains the world’s most productive.
In the Financial Times of London, economics commentator Martin Wolf recently wrote: “For one and (a) half centuries, the U.S. has been the world’s most innovative economy. That has been the basis of its global power and influence.
“So how does its innovative power look today? The answer is: rather good, despite competition from China.”
He noted that the United States is home to 7 of the world’s 10 most valuable companies, 7 of the top 10 companies at the cutting edge of life sciences, 12 of the top 20 tech companies, and 10 of the top 20 universities.
Every president should try to preserve these attributes and continue to make the nation a lodestar for ambitious immigrants. As Congress ponders President Biden’s immigration ideas, domestic programs and tax proposals, it should ask whether they advance or constrain our ability to compete in the world.