Editorial: How to stop the next 'Mount Trashmore'

Statewide legislation is needed to address problems like the $4.5 million environmental disaster in Jasper County known as “Mount Trashmore.” But, smartly, Jasper County is moving ahead with its own set of regulations to require private waste handlers to have the financial ability to respond to emergencies such as fires, and to clean up and shut down operations if necessary.
The Jasper County ordinance would:
• Require $60 worth of surety for every cubic yard of material on-site.
• Limit debris piles to 8 feet and require a perimeter fence, or shrubs and trees, at least that high.
• Forbid waste-handling operations within 1,000 feet of homes, churches, schools, historical places or public parks.
According to Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, and The Island Packet, there are about 55 waste-handling businesses around the state that operate under permits similar to the ones issued to Able Contracting’s construction materials “recycling” business in Okatie.
We expect — but don’t know — that Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have inspected each site since the eruption of Mount Trashmore. So it would be wise for counties with similar operations to follow Jasper County’s lead.
The state is working to claw back from the operators of the Okatie dump as much of the cleanup cost as possible, but taxpayers will likely have to foot much of the bill. That hurts taxpayers in their wallets, which is bad enough, but the higher goal should be preventing harm to the environment and public health.
In Okatie, the smoldering fire burned for much of last summer, polluting the air with dangerous chemicals that prompted evacuations. Runoff from firefighting efforts threatened to contaminate area waterways.
The Jasper County Council ordinance is backed by Savannah Riverkeeper and the Coastal Conservation League, which recommended adding a wetlands setback to the ordinance. Because Lowcountry water sources, including groundwater, are so interconnected, the council should add such a provision before giving final approval to the ordinance Monday.
Recycling construction debris is smart. But it has to be done right and closely regulated. Most private operators specialize in certain materials like bricks or lumber, but Able Contracting appeared to accept almost anything while recycling little. The roughly 8-acre heap rose more than 50 feet.
Obviously, DHEC failed spectacularly in the case of Mount Trashmore. If the Legislature needs to clear up gray areas in the law that allowed the dump to operate as it did, it needs to take immediate action. And DHEC needs to reassure the public that all such sites are being regularly inspected and all regulations are being strictly enforced.
In the meantime, it’s reassuring that Jasper County is taking steps to prevent something similar from happening again. Pass the ordinance, and pass the word.