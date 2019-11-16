When tax collections dropped during the Great Recession, it didn’t mean S.C. tax rates were too low; it meant we were going through a recession. The Legislature didn’t raise taxes; it cut spending.

Forecast gives SC legislators extra $1.8B next year, pushing state budget to record $10B South Carolina legislators will have an additional $1.8 billion to spend next year, pushing the state budget into 11 digits (past $10 billion) for the first time ever.

Yet today, when our unemployment rate is at an all-time low and our economy is expanding, the same leaders who were applauding that approach a decade ago are saying that robust revenue growth means we need to cut taxes.

We don’t disagree that some tax rates are too high — others probably are too low — and that our overall tax system is overdue for an overhaul. But saying that revenue growth in a good economy means we need to cut taxes makes no more sense than saying that falling revenue during a recession means we need to raise taxes.

What we need is for our leaders to spend however much revenue they have wisely. We need them to fund the services that our state needs to provide. And unfortunately, they’re not doing that.

State budget writers started talking about tax cuts after they learned last week that they’ll have an additional $1.8 billion to spend in next year’s state budget. That’s a lot of money. But even if it made sense to raise or reduce taxes based on one year’s revenue, it wouldn’t make sense in this case, because the additional revenue is largely the result of budget forecasters being too conservative in the past two years.

It turns out that tax collections grew much faster than anticipated last year (by 8 percent) and are expected to grow by 4.6 percent this year, also faster than anticipated. So the state collected about $1 billion in revenue that lawmakers didn’t expect and therefore didn’t appropriate in this year’s or last year’s budget. That $1 billion is one-time revenue, which we can’t count on receiving in future years and therefore shouldn’t use for salaries or other ongoing expenses.

Forecasters expect legislators to have $800 million more in recurring revenue to spend next year than this year. But that’s not because tax collections are expected to grow by $800 million; they’re projected to grow by $390 million — 4 percent. As the S.C. Board of Economic Advisors explained, the remaining $410 million in recurring revenue is the result of “corrections to base economic assumptions for prior years.”

When you combine South Carolina’s population growth with the rate of inflation, you get about 4 percent. So that 4 percent growth in tax collections is what’s necessary to give employees cost-of-living raises and continue to provide the same level of services to a growing population.

That other $410 million should enable lawmakers to raise teacher salaries, to help stem the teacher shortage that’s forcing school districts to increase class sizes, use substitutes and import teachers from other countries. It should enable them to increase salaries for correctional officers, so we can combat the understaffing and overcrowding that has led to abusive treatment of some inmates and even deadly riots. It should enable them to improve pay and working conditions for social workers, so we can hire enough to meet the federal court order to improve services and protection for the 4,600 children in state care.

The $1 billion in one-time money can help purchase school buses and security equipment for our prisons and tackle deferred maintenance needs at state buildings and maybe even fund some of the $300 million worth of requests from local governments for property buyouts, dredging and other flood-abatement projects.

There probably is some wasteful spending in the state budget, but despite talking about it for as long as we can remember, the Legislature never has been willing to eliminate it — or even, to any significant degree, identify it. Unless that suddenly changes, the only way lawmakers can cut taxes next year is if they refuse to fund the very real needs our state has for services. So they need to just stop talking about it.