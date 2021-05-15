Editorial: How North Charleston hopes to take maximum advantage of rapid transit bus line

While Charleston County’s new Lowcountry Rapid Transit system is in its formative stages — its first bus isn’t expected to roll until 2026 under the best-case scenario — developers already are thinking about how this innovative transportation line will transform the properties along its route.
With that in mind, North Charleston leaders wisely have gotten out in front by rezoning a chunk of southern Rivers Avenue to encourage more urban, pedestrian-friendly building. They should see this as only their first step.
The city’s new transit-oriented development zoning overlay, from Durant Avenue south to Success Street, calls for taller new buildings closer to the street, with a wide sidewalk area capable of providing for outdoor dining, small retail activity or better landscaping. The rezoning also provides a density bonus for development that includes affordable housing.
Most people envision the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project as only a faster new kind of bus — one with its own dedicated lane and the ability to change red lights to green — but the project also will include 34 new pedestrian crosswalks and 18 miles of multiuse paths near Rivers. While this new bike-ped infrastructure is needed so pedestrians and cyclists can reach the stations safely — only three stops will offer a place to park a car nearby and ride — it also will encourage nearby residents to consider walking or biking more, even if they’re not catching the bus.
The new overlay will limit the amount of new car-oriented development such as gas stations, car washes and restaurant drive-throughs, said Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League. The league previously helped the city get input from the Urban Land Institute on redeveloping the Rivers and McMillan area. That helped scuttle plans for a new gas station at the intersection, which will instead become home to a new community service hub and a major transit hub. Rivers soon could realize its potential as North Charleston’s Main Street, turning the tired corridor into a more vibrant area.
“Their new overlay district will enable new transit-oriented development while preserving the quality of life of the existing communities off Rivers Avenue and could ultimately attract community resources like a grocery store, which residents have been advocating for years for in the southern end of the city,” Mr. Crowley said.
The city should continue the effort north of Durant, as the new buses will run almost the full length of Rivers. Fortunately, that’s in the works.
Mayor Keith Summey noted that the city previously anticipated that Rivers Avenue between Interstate 526 and Durant would be a more suitable place for light industrial and office use, but that redevelopment never gained traction, with the exception of the Medical University of South Carolina’s new Children’s Health and After Hours Care building. He told us the rapid transit line seems to make commercial development more appealing there. “It’s a whole new world, a whole new picture,” he said.
The city already is working on the next step, even as a separate transit-oriented development study, funded by an $880,000 federal grant and being led by Renaissance Planning, remains in the works. It ultimately will help guide the design of bus stops as well as the most suitable development that could be built nearby.
The bus rapid transit line, running between the Exchange Park fairgrounds in Ladson and downtown Charleston’s Medical District and emerging WestEdge development, will help reshape how people see property along its entire route. But nowhere is the change expected to be as dramatic as in North Charleston, and Rivers Avenue specifically.
The city has made a good start to change its zoning in anticipation of the transformation the new line is expected to bring, especially south of Durant Avenue. But just like the bus line itself, it shouldn’t stop there.