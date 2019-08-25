Charleston doesn’t need a repaired, taller Low Battery sea wall more than it needs a Crosstown and Medical District that don’t flood during rainstorms and high tides. We need both. And there’s no reason we can’t have both.
So there’s no need to further delay a sensible application to the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank for $32 million to build a stronger Low Battery and protect the lower Charleston peninsula from storms and high seas.
Last Tuesday, Charleston City Council voted to defer that application in order to consider applying to the SIB for the $47 million needed to finish the last phase of the Spring-Fishburne drainage project instead.
That project, some council members suggested, was more urgent and had a larger economic impact on the city. And besides, it’s more explicitly “transportation” related.
It’s true that the Spring-Fishburne project is critical. It’s necessary to keep a major thoroughfare from flooding during storms and to provide emergency access to lifesaving health care facilities.
It’s also true that the last phase of the Spring-Fishburne drainage improvements — the phase we need $47 million to fund — is several years away. The Low Battery sea wall project is ready to break ground as early as January.
As a matter of priority, it makes sense to ask for money to build something that’s ready to go rather than for something that won’t need to be funded for at least another three years.
The Low Battery sea wall also has a local match of $23 million in city accommodations tax funds.
That’s a big deal, because Charleston has asked the state Legislature for more flexibility to use accommodations tax money for flooding and sea level rise prevention, but a bill to that effect never went anywhere.
The Battery is a perfect opportunity for Charleston to assert the obvious connection between flood prevention and the tourism economy, since the sea wall functions both as a protective barrier against water and as a tourist attraction.
In fact, it’s worth making a case to state officials that accommodations tax money could be used even more broadly under existing state law. Tourists aren’t likely to be as interested in visiting Charleston if there’s no Charleston left to visit.
And the Low Battery sea wall project also offers the SIB a chance to expand its mission beyond big road projects into a different, but in some cases more important, type of infrastructure. The sea wall runs along Murray Boulevard, a state road, but its larger purpose is to protect a living city and its irreplaceable history.
There’s an obvious statewide interest in preserving one of South Carolina’s most well-known, economically productive and historically significant areas. And the SIB ought to be willing to help with that effort.
In other words, the Low Battery reconstruction and fortification offers an important opportunity, not just to shore up Charleston’s defenses against a future of higher seas and stronger storms, but a chance to expand state thinking on tourism and infrastructure spending.
That’s an essential mission that goes beyond a single project.
City Council will have a special meeting on Monday to rethink its decision last week to defer the application. We need to submit the Low Battery funding application before time runs out.
There’s more at stake than crumbling concrete.