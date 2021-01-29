Editorial: How Charleston Animal Society’s ‘far-fetched’ idea could save lives statewide

As summer approached nine years ago, the staff of Charleston Animal Society felt a familiar sense of dread with the busiest months for euthanizing unwanted animals directly ahead. But out of that desperation emerged a new approach: waive adoption fees and take out a large ad in this newspaper with a plea for people to adopt pets so the shelter wouldn’t become overwhelmed.
It turned out to be a smart strategy. The spring of 2012 is now considered a turning point in Charleston County’s long and successful journey to eliminating the need to put down unwanted animals. “Those of us who were here (in 2012), every time we talk about it, we get choked up,” President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “We were sinking, overwhelmed. And the community responded in droves of people who just came in and adopted. We actually emptied our shelter for the first time.”
The society is celebrating the eighth successful year of its “No Kill Charleston” campaign and the fulfillment of a dramatically ambitious goal, especially for a shelter that takes in all animals from a region of the country where euthanasia rates run high.
Mr. Elmore is the first to admit this is far from the society’s accomplishment alone. Rather, it reflects a vast network of partners, donors, other shelters such as Hallie Hill Sanctuary and Pet Helpers and people who accept foster pets.
The program’s success led to the creation of the “No Kill South Carolina” campaign in 2016, and the state’s euthanasia rate already is falling. This spring, “No Kill South Carolina” leaders will announce a target date for meeting their goal. We applaud this encouraging step, which is a reminder that if Charleston County’s success is going to be replicated on a larger scale, more of us will need to step up and help.
In Charleston County, the campaign has prevented the needless death of thousands of otherwise healthy animals. (The Animal Society still performs euthanasia on animals with chronic disease, severe injuries or anti-social behavior that would put an adopting family at risk, but the total number has dropped more than 90%, from about 7,000 animals a year a decade ago to about 500 in 2019.)
There is no single, sweeping solution behind the success, but an open mind has been key. The no-kill effort involves a combination of strategies, including better marketing for pet adoptions, spay-neuter outreach, and special initiatives such as the one that addressed the county’s free-roaming cat population. Several hundred people commendably have stepped up to be foster owners for animals for a short time, caring for about twice as many as the Charleston Animal Society’s shelter can hold. And then there are the donors who generously support the society’s work, such as spaying or neutering animals whose owners otherwise couldn’t afford it. These laudable actions demonstrate the important role Charleston area residents have played in the society’s remarkable endeavor.
“It is a community issue. It is not a shelter-centric issue,” Mr. Elmore says. “This community cares about animals, so what we’ve done is built a system that translates their care and concern into lifesaving action. That’s the way we look at it.” To those working to translate the county’s success to similar success across the state, we wish them the best and urge all those who care about animals to consider taking part.
When “No Kill Charleston” launched many years ago, we supported the idea even while noting it seemed “far-fetched.” Today, the Charleston Animal Society calls it “the boldest animal rescue initiative ever successfully undertaken,” a description that we’re happy to say is not far-fetched at all.