In the summer of 2018, the North Carolina state government faced a recurring budget problem familiar to most South Carolinians and indeed most Americans. It was responsible for providing health insurance to 727,000 state employees, and the cost of insurance, already at $3.3 billion a year, was rising faster than state revenues.
The N.C. state government agreed to provide the State Health Plan with a 4% funding increase, but providers and the Blue Cross health insurance system were demanding increases of 5% to 9%.
Either the state was going to have to come up with the extra money or it was going to have to raise premiums and co-pays for state workers, putting the burden on them.
A third choice was to demand better prices.
So North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell convened a meeting of health care providers and asked them to help him reduce the state’s health insurance bill by $300 million by engaging in what he called the Clear Pricing Project. The effort would include two related features: pegging prices charged for medical visits and procedures to some negotiable multiple of Medicare prices, and publishing the negotiated prices.
In the following year, some 41 percent of the state’s health care providers (28,000 out of 68,000) agreed to sign on to the Clear Pricing Project. But only five hospitals did. North Carolina hospitals almost unanimously fought the treasurer’s initiative tooth and nail.
Last week Mr. Folwell finally gave up, recognizing the deadline for negotiating state employees’ health insurance for 2020 was rapidly approaching. The state will offer insurance plans as usual, albeit with price benefits from the 28,000 who signed on to the pricing project deal.
That’s progress, but a disappointing outcome nonetheless.
All patients — not just public employees — ought to know what they will be charged for most basic procedures even if the charges are largely paid by their insurers. Steps in this direction thus far have been woefully inadequate.
Taxpayers have an additional reason why they need to know what state governments are paying for health procedures using public funds.
The S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority estimates that it will spend $1.87 billion in 2019 to provide health insurance to roughly 500,000 current or former state employees. The money comes mostly from state and local taxes, with the state providing about $969 million in direct appropriations to the agency.
That gives South Carolina taxpayers a legitimate interest in knowing as much as possible about how their investments in health care are spent. The employees who contribute both a share of the insurance costs and their own out-of-pocket expenses also ought to know.
PEBA negotiates directly with providers to set prices but says the results are confidential. With health care price inflation continuing to exceed the growth in national income, it is time to end such confidentiality to satisfy state taxpayers they are getting value for their money and to advance the broader campaign for price transparency.