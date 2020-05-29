Editorial: Honoring a man who did much to make Charleston what it is today

Longtime Charleston residents might not know the Four Corners of Law was shaped inside a Columbia restaurant.
That’s where Charleston lawyer Joseph H. “Peter” McGee met with U.S. District Judge Sol Blatt in the 1980s to discuss controversial plans to expand the federal courthouse at Broad and Meeting streets. The project was headed for a protracted fight, but their sketch on a napkin ultimately led to a solution: setting the new annex back from Meeting Street and creating a small park in front.
The idea was widely embraced because it respected the historical ambiance of one of Charleston’s most nationally important places while ensuring this corner remained a vital part of a living city.
But that napkin is only a small sliver of the legacy Mr. McGee created during almost six decades in private legal practice and in the city’s historic preservation movement. So it was only fitting he was honored Thursday with the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor.
Mr. McGee began helping the Historic Charleston Foundation as a young lawyer, advising on updates to the city’s historic zoning code, including expanded historic district boundaries, new review of planned demolitions and height limits. Their work together ultimately led to the nation’s first historic preservation plan in 1974.
“Frankly it’s hard to walk down a block in the Historic District where his devotion to preservation is not visible,” foundation CEO Winslow Hastie wrote of Mr. McGee.
Mr. McGee grew up in the 1930s. “Charleston in those days ... was black and white and gray. It wasn’t very colorful. Most of the buildings needed to be painted, but there was a lot of run-down conditions,” he said in 2003.
His accomplishments extended beyond preserving and revitalizing his hometown. He served in the Navy, in the S.C. House and on Charleston City Council. He is listed among the nation’s top trial lawyers. He also helped lead arts, school and nonprofit groups.
Thousands have helped make Charleston what it is today, and Mr. McGee, with his intelligence, gentle demeanor and willingness to serve, has played as big a role as any.