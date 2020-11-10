Editorial: Honor our veterans and keep them safe

Wednesday is the day we honor our nation’s roughly 20 million veterans who have kept our land free. While the specifics of our commemorations differ from year to year, city to city and family to family, remembering their service and sacrifices is something that binds us together as a nation.
Unfortunately but understandably, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of what would have been the 20th annual Veterans Day parade along East Bay and Broad streets in Charleston. Instead, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will hold a virtual event at noon on Facebook, with more than 55 video clips submitted by those with a special message of gratitude and thanks. Maj. Gen. Jason Bohm, commander for the Marine Corps Training Command in Quantico, Gold Star Mothers and several elected officials will take part.
The region also will honor veterans in North Charleston with a morning tribute in the city’s Performing Arts Center, featuring retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederick Whittle. Reservations, masks and social distancing will be required. While South Carolina is faring better than some northern states, COVID-19 numbers here are still rising and remain a concern.
The cancellation of this year’s Veterans Day parade downtown makes a lot of sense when you look at the holiday through the lens of history. Its roots date to Nov. 11, 1918, which marked the armistice that ended World War I. At that time, the Spanish Flu — the last great pandemic before COVID-19 — was at its peak. A now-infamous parade in Philadelphia honoring returning veterans gave thousands of onlookers the flu; some later died.
In Charleston in 1918, Mayor Tristram Hyde urged city residents to flock to Marion Square when church bells announced that Germany had accepted armistice terms, and about 5,000 did, celebrating the end not only to the war but also to the quarantine that many, including Mayor Hyde, took issue with. In the days that followed, the city saw 889 more cases and 64 more deaths.
It’s clear that the most important way to honor our veterans is to keep them healthy and safe. While community commemorations are important, it’s equally important that we individually express our sincere thanks whenever we see a veteran, whether it’s on the street, in a park or inside a grocery store. And that act of gratitude should be done year-round.
We were pleased to see both of this year’s 1st Congressional District candidates vow to look after military retirees during their recent campaign. U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace called for a significant overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs' mental health and addiction services and increased access to more health care providers. She talked about learning from her father’s struggle with exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. “Supporting our veterans is a deeply personal issue,” she told The Post and Courier.
Our Nov. 11 commemoration began as Armistice Day to remember those who fought in World War I, at the time believed to be “the war to end all wars.”
It would become a national holiday in 1938, and President Dwight Eisenhower renamed it “Veterans Day” in 1954 to make it more inclusive to veterans from World War II and Korea.
President Eisenhower’s words about Veterans Day still bear remembering: “On that day, let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”