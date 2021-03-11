Editorial: Hong Kong's fate should serve as a warning

Under President Xi Jinping, China is throwing its considerable weight around in a dangerous way. This poses a dilemma for the United States and its dependence on many Chinese goods, and for Charleston’s port, a major node in the China trade.
In the latest squeeze by Xi’s government, the Chinese National Congress unilaterally rewrote a 1984 treaty with Britain on the status of Hong Kong that was supposed to last until 2047. Sweeping away the last vestiges of the rule of law as understood in Britain, the United States and the world’s other democracies, China now controls every electoral procedure in Hong Kong and is undertaking sweeping arrests of Hong Kong democracy advocates.
The arrest of 47 pro-democracy activists last week under a new national security law was the latest deliberate attempt to crush the democracy movement. In January, the same 47 were arrested, plus eight others. The clear purpose of this harassment is to cow the victims into voluntary submission, but most are vowing not to give in. Harsher measures likely will follow.
Also last week, the Chinese legislature passed measures that will prevent anyone not deemed a “patriot” from running for office in Hong Kong, and it tightened control of the selection of the city’s chief executive.
Those being prosecuted in Hong Kong for their political views range from 73-year-old publisher Jimmy Lai, accused of fraud last year in order to shut down his pro-democracy publications, to a large number of Hong Kong residents in their 20s who have advocated for maintaining the freedoms China originally guaranteed to Hong Kong. They are bravely risking imprisonment or worse by continuing to speak out.
The once-independent South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper, also has gradually fallen under Beijing’s thumb. Control the messenger, control the message.
The Hong Kong youth movement is reminiscent of the 1989 student movement for greater freedom that was brutally suppressed by Chinese army tanks in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, and a sign that the desire for basic human rights and the spirit of liberty remain alive despite the continuing efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to crush all dissent.
China also struck out at Australia by cutting off imports of its wine, beef and other goods after Australian Premier Scott Morrison supported an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19. That call was “highly irresponsible,” according to China. A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman added that the Australian government “said and did the wrong things on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang concerning China’s core interests.” The Australian government had raised concern over alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Hong Kong and against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province.
And on Sunday, China Foreign Minister Wang Yi turned his country’s ire on the United States, telling President Joe Biden he must not engage in the “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan, a support required by U.S. law.
According to the Associated Press, Mr. Wang said, “We urge the new U.S. administration to ... completely change the previous administration’s dangerous practices” of showing political support for the government of Taiwan. The Chinese government has threatened to invade Taiwan if it declares it is an independent country or if it delays unification talks. Mr. Wang added that the Chinese government “has no room for compromise.”
In response to Mr. Wang’s provocative comments, the State Department issued a statement saying, “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives.”
That was a properly measured diplomatic reply. But it will take more than words to deter China from using force against Taiwan and generally throwing its weight around. This will be one of the toughest tasks of Mr. Biden’s presidency.