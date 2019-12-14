The problems with Hollywood trying to run a sewer system aren’t too different from the town of Denmark’s in trying to run a water utility. The towns just aren’t populous or prosperous enough to go it alone.
Unfortunately, in the wake of a massive January 2018 sewage spill that put shellfish off limits from Charleston Harbor to the North Edisto River at the height of the oyster season, a deal for Charleston Water System to take over Hollywood’s sewer system by 2022 has fallen apart. The town is once again planning to go it alone.
That’s a bad idea and, from an environmental standpoint, a selfish one. No one wants to bully Hollywood into giving up its sewer system, but the rest of the region, which relies on the health of its waterways to support fishing and other watersports, can’t be expected to tolerate the threat of more pollution.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which went easy on Hollywood in terms of fines on the condition the town improve its sewer system and eventually turn it over to CWS, needs to maintain sufficient pressure on the town to ensure there is a solution that protects our tidewaters from pollution. State Rep. Robert Brown and U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who represent the area, also should demand action.
While we respect the town’s independence, Hollywood has failed to demonstrate it is capable of maintaining its 38 miles of mainline and 26 pump stations since the system was built in the 1980s. Hollywood also serves parts of Meggett and Ravenel. All the sewage is pumped to Charleston for treatment, and Dorchester County maintains Hollywood’s sewer lines under contract.
Even after the January 2018 spill — about 2.8 million gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Stono River — a pump station generator failed on Aug. 12, 2018, causing another 2,000-gallon spill.
Hollywood has made about $400,000 in repairs so far and, under new Mayor John Dunmyer III, is seeking funding for more upgrades and hiring a contractor to operate the system. But it’s still arguable whether Hollywood is in compliance with DHEC’s October 2018 consent order agreed to by former Mayor Jacquelyn Howard.
“The status quo is a ticking time bomb, and it’s just a matter of time before there’s a spill again,” Andrew Wunderley of Charleston Waterkeeper told Post and Courier reporter Chloe Johnson. He urged further DHEC enforcement actions.
Hollywood has only about 5,000 residents and about 1,360 sewer customers. And it hasn’t raised rates in about a decade and owes the U.S. Rural Development agency about $600,000 on a loan. It’s unknown where the funding and expertise will come from to bring the system up to state and federal standards.
Regardless of the reasons why the deal with CWS fell apart, we urge Mr. Dunmyer to rethink the situation and restart negotiations. Otherwise, DHEC must assert its authority on behalf of the regional population to ensure the Lowcountry’s coastal waters are protected.