Bay Point Island on Port Royal Sound is suited for ecotourism, but more like day trips, not a luxury resort where guests are pampered in dozens of permanent “villas.”

So Beaufort County made the right call Dec. 10 in initially rejecting a planned $100 million project by Six Senses, a global resort company owned by New York-based Pegasus Capital Advisors, which bills itself as an alternative asset management firm that invests in green projects.

The county’s community development director, Eric Greenway, told the would-be developers the plan for the roughly 345-acre island didn’t fit Beaufort County’s idea of ecotourism.

“The plan seems to put accommodations and resort-type activities as the primary use, and sustainability and ecological promotion would be secondary,” he told Post and Courier reporter Emily Williams.

The developers have 30 days to appeal that decision to the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and they plan to meet with county staff Jan. 15 to further discuss the proposal. The meeting is open to the public, but no public comment period is planned. Under county rules, any ecotourism development would need to leave at least 85 percent of the land as open space.

Under the rejected proposal, electricity, a freshwater system and a “package” sewage plant would need to be brought to the island, where 50 or so guest villas for about 100 people and a few communal structures would be built. Guests would arrive by boat, as would about everything else, and could be whisked away by helicopter if need be. Accommodations wouldn’t be cheap, reportedly up to $1,000 per night.

Bay Point, just across the sound from Hilton Head and adjacent St. Helena Island, undeveloped Prichards Island and state-owned St. Phillips Island, is in the heart of Gullah country, and locals are opposed to the idea. About 2,600 people have signed an online petition that says “the proposed development ... is incompatible with the Gullah/Geechie way of life and the ecological balance to that highly erosional area.”

The island is, indeed, wild and remote. It ought to be left that way. Like Bull’s Island in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, Bay Point might be suited for some limited tourism like day trips, or opened for limited overnight stays like St. Phillips Island. But developing the island into a luxury resort is out of character for the area.

The Coastal Conservative League has come out against the idea, citing the island’s ecological importance as a seabird and sea turtle nesting spot.

And it’s risky. Though the island now has a broad beach, it sits right at the mouth of the sound and is especially susceptible to storms and erosion.

The developers have said that current zoning laws would permit up to 51 beachfront homes to be built, but that would be a challenge because flood insurance — not to mention utilities — would be so hard to get. The town of Hilton Head was asked to annex the island to accommodate a similar resort proposal several years ago and rightly rejected the idea.

Mr. Greenway is right. Preserving the island’s fragile environment should come first. Otherwise, no real ecotourism is possible.