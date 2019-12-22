Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Wednesday he is investigating whether the “basic errors” he found in FBI applications to conduct surveillance of the Trump campaign have been repeated in other applications to the federal court overseeing foreign intelligence surveillance. This probe is both welcome and necessary.
Mr. Horowitz’s announcement followed a sharp rebuke of the FBI by the chief judge of the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, Rosemary Collyer. On Tuesday, she gave the FBI until Jan. 10 to say what it is doing to prevent further abuses of the sort uncovered by Mr. Horowitz in his investigation of “Crossfire Hurricane,” the special FBI unit set up to probe Russian influence on the Trump campaign.
This unit cited, among other things, the “Steele dossier,” a collection of gossip about alleged Trump campaign ties to Russia and Russian influence over Donald Trump compiled by a British investigator being paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign, in applications to obtain FISC approval for spying on Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate the FBI told the court was a Russian agent.
Special counsel Robert Mueller, after an investigation lasting two and a half years, found no evidence to back this claim. Mr. Horowitz found 17 serious errors and omissions in the original and subsequent applications, including the falsification of a document. If corrected, the errors would have raised questions about the legitimacy of the applications.
“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable,” Judge Collyer rightly wrote.
On Wednesday, Mr. Horowitz told lawmakers, “The concern is that this is such a high-profile, important case. If it happened here, is this indicative of a wider problem — and we will only know that when we complete our audit — or is it isolated to this event? Obviously, we need to do the work to understand that.”
Either possibility — that the FBI has become sloppy and takes shortcuts that violate the constitutionally guaranteed privacy of Americans, or that the Crossfire Hurricane probe was an “isolated” political attempt to spy on the Trump campaign — should be profoundly disturbing to all Americans.
While it is important to rein in any potential FBI abuse of surveillance powers, the Horowitz probe also shines an unflattering light on former FBI Director James Comey and the team he assembled during his four years in office. They were either sloppy or biased.
Mr. Horowitz found no testimony or documents to prove that the probe was politically motivated. But there is the matter of Agent Peter Strzok, who wrote numerous emails disclosing an intention of stopping Mr. Trump. Mr. Horowitz found that the top lawyer on the Crossfire Hurricane probe, Kevin Clinesmith, altered a communication reported to be from the Central Intelligence Agency, changing it from confirming that Page was cooperating with the agency to saying that he was not. Mr. Clinesmith, who now faces criminal charges, was criticized by Mr. Horowitz in an earlier report, along with Mr. Strzok and the woman he was having an affair with, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, for repeatedly expressing bias against Mr. Trump.
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he is taking steps to ensure that future applications to the FISC are accurate. Nevertheless, it is good that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has said he will look into whether changes are required in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that set up the court in order to better protect American civil liberties.