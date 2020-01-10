Less than two years after South Carolina lawmakers took steps to rein in homeowners associations (so-called HOAs), it’s clear they have more work to do.
One need look no further than the case of two Irmo homeowners who fell behind in their payments to their HOA. To collect an overdue fee of $250, the HOA sold their home for $3,000, a sum so small it “shocks the conscience of the court,” the S.C. Supreme Court wrote.
While the court reversed this sale, it took years and a lot of attorney fees to do it. State lawmakers should act to ensure others don’t experience the same headache. Fortunately, this debate already has begun. State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, has pre-filed a bill that would prohibit homeowners associations from selling homes that are primary residences.
That may turn out to be the best approach, but the status quo also could be improved if the associations had to include mortgage holders in any legal action to collect overdue fees. And lawmakers could allow, perhaps even require, lending companies to collect and make HOA payments through an escrow system, much like they do with property tax bills and homeowners’ insurance premiums. Or lawmakers could specify that such foreclosure sales are allowed only when an overdue debt adds up to a certain percentage of a home’s value.
We’re not against homeowners associations, which are typically created by subdivision developers to ensure their subdivision’s look is preserved and sometimes to govern its parking, use of community facilities, etc. Property owners who violate the rules can see a lien placed on their property.
That said, there’s long been a recognition in South Carolina that HOAs — which essentially operate as mini local governments — can occasionally go off the rails. Two years ago, lawmakers required these associations to record all their rules and regulations in county deed offices. Those that failed to do so could have legal trouble enforcing those rules. The 2018 South Carolina Homeowners Association Act also required associations to give residents two days’ notice before taking action to increase an annual budget.
That act also required the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs to receive HOA-related complaints. In the last half of 2018 alone, 89 such complaints were filed. Last year, more than 200 complaints were filed, said Bailey Parker, the department’s director of communications. “It’s probably the No. 1 searched thing on our website,” Ms. Parker said.
It’s unclear how many of those complaints involved foreclosures, but it’s perfectly clear that more fairness is needed regarding how HOAs collect their liens from property owners. Brian Boger, a Columbia attorney who specializes in fighting these foreclosures, told reporter Jessica Holderman, “People are losing their homes over less than $1,000.” The status quo has led to a parasitic cottage industry in which businesses buy houses for a low price at public sale, take ownership, evict the homeowners, and then offer to rent their former homes back at a market rate.
There has to be a better way, and state lawmakers should find it soon.