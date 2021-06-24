Editorial: Historic designation for Phillips Community will help save it

Few areas in Charleston County have been threatened by the pressures of development in recent years like the Phillips Community, which straddles S.C. Highway 41 just outside Mount Pleasant’s town limits. If there’s an upside to this threat — which stemmed from a plan to widen the highway from two lanes to five — it’s that it has focused public attention on the need to protect this African American settlement community.
We urge Charleston County Council to designate the Phillips Community as a historic district, a step that will further the public’s appreciation of the community’s history, which can be difficult to glean by simply driving through it. If approved, it would be the first district designated under the county’s new historic preservation ordinance that took effect three years ago. Up to now, the county has designated only a few individual sites.
The Historic Charleston Foundation notes that such a designation would give Phillips a crucial extra layer of review before permitting development within and adjacent to the community, providing “an important safeguard for its historic integrity.”
We’re pleased to see council members gave the historic designation initial approval; it’s important that they follow through next month.
Phillips is one of only a handful of settlement communities in the country that survive largely intact, unique places that were settled by newly freed African Americans in the decades following the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation. Like Phillips and the threat it faces from a wider highway, all of these surviving settlement areas face pressure from encroaching development.
Taken together, these communities represent an important chapter of the Lowcountry’s story, as the formerly enslaved began to create for themselves a new, independent kind of life. The plat of the Phillips Community dates to 1875, when some African Americans were able to buy part of a former plantation along Horlbeck Creek. The community’s access to that creek for fish and shellfish was important, as were its long, narrow lots with homes clustered toward the middle that show residents sought to create a kind of village that also offered ample room to farm.
Today, many of the people living in the community are direct descendants of the original freedmen. “Phillips is a remarkable community with a sense of place and has survived largely intact for nearly 150 years, where too many others in the Lowcountry have tragically been lost,” said Cashion Drolet, advocacy director with the Historic Charleston Foundation. “The county designation will be an important safeguard for the long-term preservation of this historic community.”
We agree.
Phillips was deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places years ago due to its association with African American heritage, its unique settlement pattern and other factors. A formal National Register nomination is in the works, but its present status already is enough to force consideration, and possible mitigation, for any new road project that involves federal dollars and that might harm it.
Even so, the county’s designation will also be important because County Council will have to decide eventually what to do about Highway 41 and its traffic congestion, a problem only expected to worsen as development continues apace just over the Wando River in Berkeley County. Council members have backed off a plan to widen the road to five lanes, but as with many complicated county road projects, the next step remains less than clear. That’s partly because an alternative plan would widen a road in a newer, nearby neighborhood. It’s no surprise that those residents aren’t any more pleased with the thought of a wider road in their backyard than Phillips residents have been.
We have urged local governments to take a stronger stand in saving repositories of living history such as the Phillips Community and encouraged residents across the greater Charleston area to shake off any apathy they might have toward development encroaching on vulnerable communities. County Council’s action and the outpouring of citizen support for Phillips demonstrates a greater resolve to protect these areas. Formally recognizing Phillips with a historic district designation will make it more difficult to revisit any road plan that would harm the community, and help ensure its preservation into the future.