Editorial: Here's what you need to know about that column from the SC GOP chairman

If you think political parties have become destructive forces, today's guest column from the chairman of the S.C. Republican Party probably won't change your mind. It's sadly little more than a diatribe, filled with innuendo that seems designed not so much to explain why he disagreed with a recent editorial but to advance a narrative that the media can’t be trusted.
It’s not the sort of thing we’d normally publish. But Drew McKissick wrote it in response to our editorial on Friday urging people to vote against a question on the June 9 GOP primary ballot, and we believe we have an obligation to let people respond when we criticize them.
But we also have another obligation to readers: not to publish claims we know are false or misleading — and certainly not unjustified criticism of our motives or integrity.
Those obligations usually co-exist easily, but this is one of those rare occasions when they don’t. So we decided to do something a little unorthodox: Publish the column and allow Mr. McKissick to respond, but also provide some context, so we aren't spreading misleading claims.
Our editorial warned people that a question on the June 9 GOP primary ballot about “allowing” voters to register by party actually seeks to require them to register by party in order to vote in primaries. Mr. McKissick decries the absence of “the truth” in the editorial, although he doesn't list any facts he considers untrue. Instead, he cites opinions he finds objectionable, such as our description of the ballot question as misleading.
His column implies that editorial writers are supposed to be “dedicated to reporting the news and sticking to facts.” That is the job of reporters, but the job of editorial writers is to write informed opinion. We strive to base our opinion on facts and a sense of fairness, but our editorials are opinion, and clearly labeled as such.
Mr. McKissick complains that we encouraged Democrats to vote in the Republican primary to support our position, which is absolutely true. The missing context: We also encouraged Republicans to vote in the Democratic presidential primary in February. And we'll continue to encourage all people of good faith to vote in the primaries that include contests most important to them.
In his argument for closed primaries, Mr. McKissick says the Republican Party paid the state more than $600,000 to conduct this month's primary. That’s not technically untrue, but here’s the rest of the story: Candidates have to pay a filing fee; the amount is set by state law. Candidates pay that fee to the political parties, which by law are required to forward it to the State Election Commission. That's the only money the party "pays" to the state. It helps pay for the primaries; taxpayers pay the bulk of the cost.
It’s essentially true that under current state law, “a primary ballot exists because a political party exists.” But this is also true: There’s nothing that requires states to give political parties an automatic spot on the general election ballot, which is what the primaries do. Some states have experimented with nonpartisan blanket primaries, where parties aren’t listed, and the two top vote-getters advance to the general election. Given all the damage that primaries do to our state, we’re not sure that’s a bad idea.