Editorial: Here's another way the governor might help struggling restaurants

Many people remain hesitant to dine at restaurants, particularly indoors, since some establishments are doing more than others to try to control the spread of COVID-19, and since it’s impossible to eat and wear a mask at the same time. The result is that many South Carolina restaurants are struggling like never before.
Many have turned to takeout and curbside sales as they attempt to bring in enough income to keep their employees, pay their rent and survive until a return of better, healthier days.
But for restaurants that derive much of their revenue from liquor sales, there’s no making up for the liquor they can’t include in those increasingly important takeout orders. Gov. Henry McMaster used his authority to allow takeout or curbside sales of beer and wine when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the spring, but he didn’t allow takeout orders to include liquor — which is governed by different rules than beer and wine.
Members of the Lowcountry Hospitality Association believe the governor has the authority to waive the liquor restriction and allow such sales during the state of emergency. He should explore the legal basis of their argument and, if they’re right, allow such sales.
Michelle Woodhull of Charleston Inns of Charleston and president of the association said restaurants and the overall hospitality industry are very much in a struggle. “This industry has lost millions and millions of dollars, lost jobs and lost income, which also means loss of taxes for the state.”
Post and Courier food critic Hanna Raskin has noted that some restaurants seem to be flouting the liquor restriction; she got a mezcal and watermelon cocktail presented in a sealed plastic bag. She laments that such sales apparently are illegal, in part because it’s created an uneven playing field. Well-capitalized (and connected?) restaurants may flout the law while smaller establishments don’t. “I am worried, though, that only the most privileged restaurants are positioned to benefit from customers’ thirst,” she wrote.
Most states have shown flexibility in allowing to-go cocktails during the pandemic, says Jay Hibbard, vice president of state government relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. He told Ms. Raskin, “South Carolina is a challenging state when it comes to alcohol.”
The question is whether the sale of liquor for off-premises consumption — normally restricted to retail liquor stores with the proper license — can be allowed if Gov. McMaster waives a regulation. Even a state of emergency allows him to consider only regulatory changes, not changes in state law.
Aaron Siegel of Home Team BBQ, another Lowcountry Hospitality Association board member, says specialty cocktails — unlike bottled beer or wine — often are signature items available only at that particular establishment. Allowing their sale with to-go orders wouldn’t magically save restaurants, “but it will help us. It might help some people more than others, but there’s no way it doesn’t help.”
The very nature of restaurants, places where people often get together to relax and celebrate, usually indoors, has made these businesses among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 considerations. We should do what we can to give them their best shot at surviving.