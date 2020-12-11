Editorial: Here's a feel-good story (and team) we can all root for

In a year defined by the worst pandemic in a century, it’s nice to find a bright spot amid the darkness.

One of those encouraging stories is the Coastal Carolina University football team. The Chanticleers enter the weekend with a perfect 10-0 record and an astonishing No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.

Not bad for a team that many picked to finish last in the Sun Belt Conference entering the season.

The school and its 10,400 students can already boast of a national championship in baseball. And while the Chants are unlikely to earn a berth in the college football playoffs, they have been one of the feel-good stories of this most unusual and frustrating football season.

Their upset of national power BYU last weekend solidified the team as more than a bunch of overachievers under the deft leadership of former Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell. It proved that they’re very good by any measurement.

The Chanticleers, who have a 7-0 record in the Sun Belt, wrap up their regular season this weekend at Troy before hosting Louisiana in the conference championship game.

Perfection is extremely difficult in sports. Once a team establishes itself as the best in its league, it has a target on its back. Pursuit of a perfect record has its own unique pressures — often offset by the confidence gained from winning — but such teams can expect to get their opponents' best effort.

In these closing weeks of the season, people across South Carolina should root for Coastal Carolina and its bid for a perfect campaign, even if your loyalties typically lie with Clemson, South Carolina or The Citadel.

The second wave of COVID-19 infections has arrived, so we also encourage students and other fans who get together to watch the game to wear face masks and social distance to protect themselves and others. It will help ensure that you and those you come in contact with will be around to see how the mighty Chanticleers build on their 2020 success story next season.