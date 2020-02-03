The Wuhan coronavirus is scary because we don’t fully understand how it spreads, there’s no vaccine, and the death toll is rising. But what if we had a vaccine? Would you line up to get your shot? Even absent that, would you do whatever public health officials say you should to drastically reduce your chance of infection?

If you answered yes to either, then we’ve got great news: We do have a vaccine for a virus that’s far more likely to infect you and the people around you — and far, far more likely to kill anyone who contracts it.

US beefs up screening of travelers for new virus from China U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low.

The virus is influenza, and you can get a flu shot, today, at your nearest drug store; your insurance will probably even cover the cost. You should do that, today, if you haven’t already this season.

And the other actions you can do take to protect yourself against the flu — wash your hands often with hot, soapy water; don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your hands; and don’t kiss or hug or even shake hands with anyone who has a respiratory infection — will provide a good deal of protection from the coronavirus, in the unlikely event that you ever come in contact with anyone who has it.

Yes, you sort of know this, but it’s worth reviewing the numbers because it’s easy to lose perspective when we have a new, somewhat mysterious virus:

• As of Monday morning, there were 362 reported deaths from the coronavirus — one of them outside of China. There were 17,400 confirmed infections — 11 of them in the United States.

• Give or take a few hundred, 10,000 Americans have died of the flu so far this season. More than 19 million have been infected.

That’s about one coronavirus death worldwide for every 28 flu deaths in this country.

With the federal government’s new travel ban on noncitizens and quarantine for citizens returning to the United States from China, there’s a good chance that we won’t see widespread (if any) U.S. deaths from the coronavirus.

But flu deaths will continue to rise.

We simply don’t treat flu as the highly contagious, deadly disease that it is: We certainly don’t quarantine people who are infected; we don’t even give it a second thought if they go out in public while they’re contagious; and we often don’t take basic precautions against infection.

Equally important, we don’t do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by taking advantage of that vaccine — a vaccine that not only protects the individual who receives it but also slows the spread of the virus, reducing the danger of infection for everyone.

Public health officials are right to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to the coronavirus until they learn more about it. The rest of us need to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to the flu — because we already know so very much about it.