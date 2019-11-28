Practically everybody knows that the flu is miserable: fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, lethargy, sore throat, nasal congestion. Flat on your back for a week.

What most people don’t realize is how deadly it is. An estimated 61,000 people died from influenza in the United States in the 2017-18 season. In South Carolina, it killed about 100 people last flu season, and hospitalized nearly 3,000 more.

That means you’re far more likely to die from influenza than from mass shootings and terrorist attacks and most other things we spend so much time worrying about.

There are two ways to protect ourselves from influenza: Wall ourselves off from contact with all other human beings for the entirety of the flu season — roughly October through April — or get a flu shot. A flu shot isn’t 100 percent effective, but it’ll cut your risk by half, or more, and it’s a lot more do-able than becoming a hermit.

A flu shot protects not just you but everyone you come in contact with. That’s particularly important for people who for medical reasons can’t tolerate a flu shot or are at higher risk for death if they become infected: infants, the elderly and people with asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease or other chronic conditions.

It turns out that flu shots have another important benefit, to both individuals and society. The Post and Courier’s Jerrel Floyd reports that getting a flu shot can also help slow the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the deadly superbugs that are outpacing modern medicine’s ability to fight once-routine infections.

Bacteria become resistant to antibiotics when patients stop taking the drugs when they feel better, rather than taking the entire course, and when antibiotics are prescribed for viral illnesses. Such as the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that half of antibiotics are prescribed for an incorrect dosage and duration — sometimes because of a misdiagnosis, sometimes because patients expect to be prescribed antibiotics for the common cold, flu or minor upper respiratory infections that antibiotics don’t help. According to DHEC, more than 2 million people in the United States are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria each year, leading to 23,000 annual deaths.

As state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell explains: “Many health care providers prescribe antibiotics for common flu symptoms such as runny nose and cough. By preventing the flu, your risk of receiving an unnecessary antibiotic prescription is decreased during flu season.”

So if you are medically able to do so, and you haven’t already done it, get your flu shot. You’ll not only be protecting yourself and the ones you love. You could also be doing your part to help protect our society from the alarming progression of what the CDC describes as “one of the most urgent threats to the public’s health.”